Prince’s 1999 concert film ‘Rave Un2 The Year 2000’ will make PBS debut

by Lydia Moran ·
Prince with gold symbol guitar. (KCPT)

In celebration of Prince’s 61st birthday this June, Twin Cities PBS and other PBS affiliates across the country are set to air a concert recorded live at Paisley Park: Rave Un2 The Year 2000. Originally performed on Dec. 18, 1999 when Prince was still “the Artist Formerly Known as Prince,” the concert was a pay-per-view broadcast on New Year’s Eve 1999.

Along with a star-studded backing band that includes bassist Larry Graham of Sly & the Family Stone; New Power Generation vocalist Rosie Gaines; and Maceo Parker, longtime saxophonist for James Brown, Prince performed a collection of hits including “Let’s Go Crazy,” “Kiss,” “Purple Rain,” and “1999” as well as “She’s Always in My Hair” and “Nothing Compares 2 U” in celebration of the new millennium.

In true Prince fashion, the performance included singing, dancing, and costume changes, all under the light of a giant gold Love Symbol. Rave Un2 The Year 2000 will make its TPT debut Saturday, June 1 at 8 p.m.

Additional broadcasts will occur Wednesday, June 5 at 8 p.m. on TPT Life; Thursday June 6 at 2 p.m. on TPT Life; Friday June 7 (Prince’s birthday) at 9:30 p.m. on TPT 2; Saturday June 8 at 3:30 a.m. on TPT 2; July 6 at 7 p.m. on TPT Life; and July 7 at 1 a.m. on TPT Life.