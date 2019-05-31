Prince’s 1999 concert film ‘Rave Un2 The Year 2000’ will make PBS debut

Prince with gold symbol guitar. (KCPT)

In celebration of Prince’s 61st birthday this June, Twin Cities PBS and other PBS affiliates across the country are set to air a concert recorded live at Paisley Park: Rave Un2 The Year 2000. Originally performed on Dec. 18, 1999 when Prince was still “the Artist Formerly Known as Prince,” the concert was a pay-per-view broadcast on New Year’s Eve 1999.

Along with a star-studded backing band that includes bassist Larry Graham of Sly & the Family Stone; New Power Generation vocalist Rosie Gaines; and Maceo Parker, longtime saxophonist for James Brown, Prince performed a collection of hits including “Let’s Go Crazy,” “Kiss,” “Purple Rain,” and “1999” as well as “She’s Always in My Hair” and “Nothing Compares 2 U” in celebration of the new millennium.

In true Prince fashion, the performance included singing, dancing, and costume changes, all under the light of a giant gold Love Symbol. Rave Un2 The Year 2000 will make its TPT debut Saturday, June 1 at 8 p.m.

Additional broadcasts will occur Wednesday, June 5 at 8 p.m. on TPT Life; Thursday June 6 at 2 p.m. on TPT Life; Friday June 7 (Prince’s birthday) at 9:30 p.m. on TPT 2; Saturday June 8 at 3:30 a.m. on TPT 2; July 6 at 7 p.m. on TPT Life; and July 7 at 1 a.m. on TPT Life.