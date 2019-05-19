Review and photos: Cher and Chic turn back time at the Xcel Energy Center

Cher. (Photos by Maddy Fox for MPR)

Sponsor

Sponsor

Cher and I have so much in common. We both go by one iconic name, we are Twitter legends, and we are both fashion icons. So when I was asked to review her Saturday night show at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center, I was like “Sure! It’ll be like looking in a mirror.”

My very first memory of Cher was the “If I Could Turn Back Time” video when it was on VH1’s Pop-Up Video. I thought, “Wow, if this lady can have her whole ass out, I want my whole ass out too!” Needless to say, she’s an icon who transcends time.

I know you’re wondering, “How do you fit a career that spans five decades into 90 minutes?” The short answer is that you can’t. The Here We Go Again Tour basically splits Cher’s career into different eras such as recent hits (she opened with 2013’s appropriately timed “Woman’s World” and closed with “Believe”); covers (five total, including three ABBA cover songs from her latest release, Dancing Queen); influences (like Elvis?!); acting career (she is an Oscar winner, and don’t you forget it); and her Sonny & Cher start (actual tears).

The video screens were covered with so many photos and memories. It was like getting a glimpse into Cher’s life, as she narrated for us with songs and stories. The most sentimental video had the late Sonny Bono singing “I Got You Babe” with her. She let us know she went back and forth regarding adding it to the tour, and ultimately did since he loved it so much.

The crowd was filled with so many different folks, with a clear division between those who were fans of her older music and newer fans who have been following since her dance music revival of the past two decades. No matter the era, the 72-year-old star sounded phenomenal singing her distinctive bops.

Cher’s birthday is Monday! She didn’t tell us her age at first, stating that she wants to let girls know, “Do what you think you want do and don’t let anyone stop you,” and older women, “If you haven’t kicked ass lately, do it.” Her best quote of the evening was, “What is your granny doing tonight?” Not performing for a sold-out arena crowd, that’s for damn sure.

About every two songs there, was a costume change. This resulted in nearly ten different outfits and wigs. We are not worthy.

My vote for best number of the night was most definitely “The Beat Goes On.” During that song Cher was joined by herself via a video shot around the time the song came out, when she was 22. There is something really special about seeing a legendary singer perform a hit song 50 years after its release and absolutely killing it.

It’s impossible to say where Cher’s next chapter will take us. I’m just happy we’re along for the ride.

Openers Nile Rodgers and Chic got the crowd pumped, playing hits including “Get Lucky,” Rodgers’s smash hit collaboration from Daft Punk’s Random Access Memories.

Chic

Cher