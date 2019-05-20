Your Twin Cities guide to summer block parties and festivals 2019

Rock the Garden 2018 attendees rocking rainbow flags. (Lacey Young/MPR)

With a rain-drenched but spirited Art-a-Whirl already receding in the rear view, it’s time to start planning for the vast array of block parties and festivals already announced for summer 2019. Kicking off with the Memory Lanes Block Party over Memorial Day weekend, here is a list of events around the Twin Cities area. At least a couple of big annual parties have yet to officially announce for 2019, so we’ll keep this post updated as details emerge.

May 25-26: Memory Lanes Block Party, Minneapolis

Hosting their 11th annual block party, Memory Lanes bowling alley has rolled out a lineup of artists that you won’t want to miss as block party season kicks off. Gates are open daily from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. for all ages with a five-dollar price tag for admission. The music continues beyond 10 p.m., but you must be 21 to enter the indoor venue.

Saturday, May 25

Outdoor Stage

3 p.m. – DJ Kingorilla & DJ Manny Duke

4:45 p.m. – Sister Species

6 p.m. – Malamanya

7:20 p.m. – Lady Midnight

8 p.m. – Nazeem & Spencer Joles



8:40 p.m – Manchita

9:20 p.m. – Mixed Blood Majority

Indoor Stage

9:30 p.m. – DJ Shannon Blowtorch, DJ Fundo, Michel.Be, Nick Jordan

Sunday, May 26

Outdoor Stage

3:30 p.m. – Gully Boys

4:15 p.m. – Motorgirl

4:55 p.m. – The Short Fuses

5:45 p.m. – The 5,6,7,8’s

6:50 p.m. – The Turbo A.C.’s

8 p.m. – Guitar Wolf

9:15 p.m. – Nashville Pussy

Indoor Stage

9:30 p.m. – Trim Reaper, the Toxenes, DJ Rock the Monkey

12 a.m. – Nato Coles & the Blue Diamond Band (live karaoke)

Undisclosed time & location – Mojo Spleens

More information here.

May 31-June 1: Flint Hills Family Festival, St. Paul

Enjoy music and family-filled activities at this indoor and outdoor festival that features performances from world-wide artists. Featured shows include puppetry, acrobats, opera, and hip-hop.

Tickets and more information here.

June 2: Grand Old Day, St. Paul

We can all take a deep breath now that we know that Grand Old Day is back on the docket. Celebrating 46 years, the family-friendly day will consist of music, activities, and food vendors.

More information here.

June 2: Funk Fest, Sociable Cider Werks

Hosted by The Current’s own Sean McPherson, enjoy an afternoon of music, games, food and local craft vendors. Please note that this is a cash-only event, but ATMs will be on-site. Enjoy a casual admission with a five-dollar wristband, or treat yourself to a VIP experience that includes drinks, food, and a private space to socialize.

More information here.

June 14-16: Stone Arch Bridge Festival, Minneapolis

Take in the Minneapolis waterfront while enjoying local art and music during the 25th year of this summer festival. This event kicks off with live music at 6 p.m. at Father Hennepin Park on Friday, 6/14.

More information here.

June 20-22: Summer SKOLstice at TCO Stadium, Eagan

Spend some off-season time congregating with fellow Minnesota Vikings fans at the first Summer SKOLstice. Incorporating food, music, and a Nordic flare, this festival has a schedule of musicians that includes Rick Springfield, Shelia E., Eddie Money, Tommy Tutone, the Family Stone, Elle King, Joss Stone, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Judith Hill, and the Minneapolis Funk All-Stars. Admission options include regular admission or VIP pricing.

Tickets and more information here.

June 20-22: Twin Cities Jazz Festival, Lowertown, St. Paul

With nine headliners this year, the Twin Cities Jazz Festival once again will host the largest, free jazz event in the midwest during its 21st year. Musicians will play at 21 venues around the Lowertown area for the festival. Help inspire new generations of youth in jazz and come together with the jazz community at this three-day event. Although performance schedules can be found on the Twin Cities Jazz Fest’s website, here is a sneak peak of the musicians playing the main stages at the festival.

Thursday, June 20

Partnership with Lowertown Sounds (Mears Park)

6:00 p.m. – Miyato Rivera with Charanga Tropical

8:00 p.m. – Jorge Luis Pacheco

Friday, June 21

Hiway Federal Credit Union MainStage (Mears Park)

4:00 p.m. – Roy Hargrove Tribute

6:00 p.m. – Grace Kelly

8:30 p.m. – Lean On Me: José James Celebrates Bill Withers

Saturday, June 22

Hiway Federal Credit Union MainStage

2:00 p.m. – New Sound Underground

4:00 p.m. – Yogev Shetrit

6:00 p.m. – James Carter Organ Trio

8:30 p.m. – Nnenna Freelon

Tickets and more information here.

June 23: Uptown Food Truck Festival, Minneapolis Enjoy food from over 65 different food trucks while enjoying local brews, family activities and live music in a casual outdoor atmosphere. Live music schedule is listed below. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Blu Print 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. – Sunshine Committee 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Night Lights All day – A variety of DJs will keep music going all day long in the Bridgewater Bank parking lot. More information here. June 22-23: Twin Cities Pride Festival, Minneapolis Celebrate the LGBTQ community at this year’s Pride event in Loring Park. Showcasing 400 exhibitor booths, 40 food vendors, and four music stages, this all-ages event promotes love, equality and collaboration between communities. This year’s music headliner: TLC. Enough said; you don’t want to miss it. More information about pride activities and tickets for the TLC show here. June 29: Somali Independence Day Festival This annual family-friendly street festival includes ample activities, live music, food, and games. Learn more about the Twin Cities’ Somali culture while celebrating Somali Independence Day. More information here.

June 29: Rock the Garden, Minneapolis

Overlooking the Minneapolis skyline, listen to eight bands play on two stages at this outdoor concert sponsored by The Current. This year’s lineup includes Courtney Barnett, X, Heart Bones, Bad Bad Hats, deM atlaS, Adia Victoria, the Beths, and headliners The National.

Tickets and more information here.

June 30: Common Sound Festival, St. Louis Park

Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Beth El Synagogue are partnering again this year to bring Doomtree, Jeremy Messersmith, Stereo Kitchen, the New Grey, and Koo Koo Kangaroo to the stage for their second annual music festival. The event is family-friendly and includes several food and drink choices.

More information here.

July 12-13: Roots, Rock and Deep Blues, Minneapolis (Longfellow)

Artist driven and volunteer run, this environmentally-friendly festival is back for its ninth year. In the heart of the Longfellow neighborhood, watch live music on three stages at the Hook and Ladder Theater. Featuring music by local artists, this year’s line-up includes Kind Country; Erik Koskinen; Middle Western; Mae Simpson Music; Kent Burnside and the New Generation and many more.

Tickets and more information here.

July 12-13: Basilica Block Party, Minneapolis

With an extensive lineup of musicians performing on three stages, this block party features two days of live music and activities. A variety of ticket options include single admission tickets or a VIP experience.

Friday, July 12

Great Clips Stage

5:15 p.m. – Ruston Kelly

6:25 p.m. – Anderson East

7:40 p.m. – Dawes

9:00 p.m. – Kacey Musgraves

PreferredOne Stage

5:45 p.m. – Yam Haus

7:15 p.m. – The Jayhawks

8:35 p.m. – Semisonic

Star Tribune Stage

5:10 p.m. – McNasty Brass Band

6:15 p.m. – Annie Mack

7:20 p.m. – Kiss the Tiger

Saturday, July 13

Great Clips Stage

5:15 p.m. – Lissie

6:25 p.m. – JOHNNYSWIM

7:40 p.m. – Hanson

9:00 p.m. – Jason Mraz

PreferredOne Stage

5:45 p.m. – Flora Cash

7:15 p.m. – Metric

8:35 p.m. – CHVRCHES

Star Tribune Stage

5:10 p.m. – Michael Shynes

6:15 p.m. – The Bad Man

7:20 p.m. – Static Panic

Ticket options and more information here.

July 19-20: Lowertown Blues and Funk Festival, St. Paul

The largest free Blues festival in the Twin Cities, the Lowertown Blues and Funk festival will entertain on two stages in the Mears Park area. The two-day event has regular and VIP admission options.

Friday, July 19

Spire Credit Union Main Stage

4:30 p.m. – Sumo Seven

6:15 p.m. – Boogie Wonderland

8p.m. – Thomas McClary

Saturday, July 20

Spire Credit Union Main Stage

12 p.m. – Craig Clark Band

1:30 p.m. – Bridget Kelly Band

3 p.m. – Joyann Parker

4:45 p.m. – Carolyn Wonderland

6:30 p.m. – Popa Chubby

8:30 p.m. – Jon Cleary

Tickets and more information here.

July 24-27: Aquatennial, Minneapolis

This year’s annual celebration will keep the family busy with a variety of events which includes music, a blood drive, the Torchlight 5K, Torchlight parade, canoeing in Loring Park, an art festival, Carifest, and the culminating fireworks show on Saturday, 7/27.

More information about individual events here.

July 27: Carifest, Minneapolis

Organized by a grassroots group, Carifest recognizes Caribbean culture in Minnesota. The event, which showcases Caribbean musicians, food and performances, is celebrating its 26th year with a wide-range of family-friendly events.

Tickets for performances and more information here.

August 9-11: Twin Cities Polish Festival

Dance some polka while immersing yourself in the Polish culture at this family-friendly event. The event showcases Polish vendors, food and music. Music lineup TBA.

More information here.

August 17: St. Paul Food Truck Festival, St. Paul

Enjoy food, music, and a beverage at this outdoor event in the heart of St. Paul. With over 40 different food truck options, this event is free to attend. Live music schedule TBA.

More information here.