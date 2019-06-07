Friday Five: Hippo Campus, 80HD ft. Student 1 & P.O.S, and more new Minnesota music videos

Jake Luppen in Hippo Campus's "Honestly" video

Happy summer, all! I moved last weekend (from St. Paul to Minneapolis — but don’t think I won’t miss the “boring” city) and am still trying to sort through the cardboard chaos. But you and I can both count on the routine of the Local Current Blog Friday Five. Here are a handful of videos that caught my eye this week.

Hippo Campus – “Honestly”

Hippo Campus share some tour footage alongside their Bambi song “Honestly.”

80HD – “Fresh Water (feat. Student 1 & P.O.S)”

P.O.S and Student 1 are a cop-pranking, silver-tongued duo in “Fresh Water” by producer 80HD (aka Jake Handegard, aka Morningside Films). Handegard also handles the camera, cutting together a joyride around Minneapolis, Minn.

Graveyard Club – “It Hurts”

Graveyard Club‘s newest album, Goodnight Paradise, comes out on June 28. Get a taste of their synthy, sinister sound via this video, directed by Bianca Poletti. If you’re into it, head to the Fine Line on June 26 to see their release show.

John Chuck & The Class – “JUNE (feat. Dwynell Roland & DENNY)”

Holy production value. If you can make it through the opening face tat scene, you won’t be able to tear your eyes away from John Chuck & The Class‘s “JUNE.” You may even feel tempted to drop by their single release show at the Entry tonight, which will also feature Dwynell Roland and DENNY.

Andrew Thoreen – “The Sum Is On My Brain”

Andrew Thoreen (Har-di-Har) rolls out one of the most clever lyric video conceits I’ve seen in a long time. It’s paired with a gentle, punchy song, a little reminiscent of the Postal Service.