Friday Five: Rock the Garden 2019 edition

Rock the Garden 2019 graphic

This week at the Current, we’re looking forward to Rock the Garden, the single-day fest we’ll put on this weekend with the Walker Art Center. So I thought Friday Five might as well reflect that today. Before you lather on the sunscreen, dig out your water bottles, and pull out your tickets (available here), you can take in a few choice music videos from RTG 2019 artists.

Adia Victoria – “Different Kind of Love”

Nashville’s Adia Victoria stages a 1960s French TV show for her “Different Kind of Love” video. It’s a single-take production with a full band and lovely cinematography, accompanying Adia’s smoky Silences single.

Courtney Barnett – “Nameless, Faceless”

Hi, stimulus! Courtney Barnett‘s “Nameless, Faceless” animates images that look cut out of a magazine. They all sync with the lyrics of this Tell Me How You Really Feel gut punch.

Heart Bones – “Little Dancer (Live at The Current)”

They started as a Dirty Dancing cover band, but Har Mar Superstar and Sabrina Ellis have started writing and releasing Heart Bones originals. Just like the song title teases, they love to dance.

deM atlaS – “Pneumonia”

Minnesota’s deM atlaS uses blunt words and arty mise-en-scène in this Bad Actress video, directed by Tazbah Chavez.

The National – “Bloodbuzz Ohio”

The National employ a trusty black-and-white aesthetic for “Bloodbuzz Ohio” from 2010’s High Violet.