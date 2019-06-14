Turf Club brings Black Rock Matters back for round two: Queer Edition

Photo by Ja'mon Kimbrough, courtesy Timisarocker.

Tim Dooley, frontman for the band Timisarocker, hasn’t stopped moving since his first Black Rock Matters show brought the band into the spotlight in February. Being a rocker, a drag queen, a podcast host, an ordained minister, and recently becoming a standup comedian, Timisarocker has been busy to say the least. And now that Pride month has arrived, Timisarocker will be performing at the Pride Parade for the fourth time in a row.

Amidst all that, the band have prepared their own special celebration on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community with their Black Rock Matters: Queer Edition show at the Turf Club. “I’m an openly gay man,” Dooley said. “I’m also a black rock star. Why not combine the two?”

In the same way that the first Black Rock Matters event came about, the idea for Timisarocker’s Queer Edition show was inspired by Dooley’s employment experience. “I either get booked because of how I look or I don’t because of how I look,” Dooley explained. “And a lot of the time, homophobia played a big part in what was being given to me or was not being given to me.”

Dooley remembers growing up in his neighborhood in Atlanta, Georgia and being the odd one out — not only because of his “unusual” taste in ’80s rock and alternative fashion. “It wasn’t easy,” Dooley said. “Not only were eyes on me because of my desire to be myself, eyes were on me because maybe I had a little bit of a hey-girl attitude about things and maybe I had a gay accent.”

Confused about his identity, the young Tim Dooley attempted to fight his natural inclinations for the same sex — like his first celebrity crush, Disney star Corbin Bleu. Growing up in a Christian community that arranged frequent meetings with the pastor and instructions to write Leviticus 18:22 over and over again, Dooley didn’t fully come out until high school.

Now as an openly queer adult, Dooley hopes the Black Rock Matters: Queer Edition show will provide a safe space to openly discuss and visualize the subculture of black and brown people he feels have not had the opportunity to express their love of rock music and love in general.

“No one should have to hide who they are to get any kind of success,” Dooley said. “Allies and queer-identifying people and people of all races, ethnicities, size, creed, status — don’t matter. This is a celebration. And hopefully in the future, Black Rock Matters can turn into something where it’s a celebration in general.”

A celebration it will be, where Dooley is not planning on holding any of his “extra” stage presence back while sporting a handmade tie-dye ensemble that includes a tie-dye jacket he says he bought off of a young girl at a bus stop. Joining him will be Seaberg & the Velvet Punks, Kasano & the Vybes, and Hard Looks for the 21+ event on June 19.

Also attending the concert will be Dooley’s mother, older sister, and younger brother, who haven’t visited him since he performed a Prince tribute for his final senior recital at McNally Smith College of Music on the day Prince died.