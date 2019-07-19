Friday Five: Cory Wong, Asia Divine, and more new Minnesota music videos

Cory Wong's "Cosmic Sans"

Cory Wong – “Cosmic Sans (feat. Tom Misch)”

Guitarist/producer Tom Misch joins Vulfpeck’s Cory Wong on “Cosmic Sans,” a track from Wong’s upcoming album Motivational Music for the Syncopated Soul. “We hung out just as a couple of guitar players who wanted to jam,” Wong writes in a press release. “I had a couple chord progressions and grooves I was messing with the day before, so we started jamming on it over a drum loop.”

Asia Divine – “Lifeboat”

Asia Divine dances with EHN JEY and Christlo in a pink and orange world. Her album sad girl. comes out July 27. She’ll perform at the 7th St Entry on July 30, but first, she’ll pop up at the Klituation tonight.

St. Paul Peterson – “Minne Forget Me Not (feat. Leon J)”

Those in the Prince-verse know St. Paul Peterson as the bassist/singer in the Family (aka fDeluxe) and the former keyboardist of the Time. He’s also been a session musician and a solo artist. Here, he covers Train and Hall & Oates’ song “Philly Forget Me Not” with a few funky Minne twists.

Jack Klatt – “Prove My Love”

Jack Klatt‘s new video is full of cute flashlight dancing. “Prove My Love” is from his new record — It Ain’t The Same — which comes out on September 27 via Yep Roc Records.

Velvet Negroni – “Wine Green (Live)”

This video is about a month old, but I saw Velvet Negroni at Icehouse last night and realized I’d never included it in Friday Five. We are all witness to the rise of Velvet Negroni this summer. Jeremy Nutzman has collaborated with Marijuana Deathsquads, GRRRL PRTY, and Justin Vernon (Bon Iver). As Velvet Negroni, he’ll join Tame Impala on tour this month and release his album Neon Brown on August 30. Psymun and Elliott Kozel (aka Tickle Torture) handle production on “Wine Green.”