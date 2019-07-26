Friday Five: Gully Boys, Prince, and more new Minnesota music videos

L-r: Natalie Klemond, Nadirah McGill, and Kathy Callahan of Gully Boys in "Neopet Graveyard"

Gully Boys – “Neopet Graveyard”

Gully Boys — aka rockers Kathy Callahan, Nadirah McGill and Natalie Klemond — gallivant around the Mall of America in their first-ever music video. Filmed by Keegan Burkhard, “Neopet Graveyard” sees the Boys explore the Sea Life aquarium, the Old Time Photos studio, and the theme park formerly known as Camp Snoopy. Odds are they’ll tackle tour stops at Montreal, Brooklyn and Baltimore with the same goofy gusto, hitting the road with Gender Confetti in August. Their next Twin Cities show is their homecoming date at the Turf Club on August 18.

Prince – “Holly Rock”



First recorded by Sheila E. for the Krush Groove soundtrack, “Holly Rock” is a track from the recent Prince Originals release. According to Prince and the Purple Rain Era Sessions author Duane Tudahl, “The words are a play on ‘Planet Rock’ and a play on ‘Hollywood’ — which on The Flintstones they called ‘Hollyrock.'” This new animated video is a fizzy, comics-inspired piece that flips through a few of Prince’s most iconic looks.

Davina and the Vagabonds – “Devil Horns”

Davina Sowers dances with “Lucy” (and later sends him packing) in “Devil Horns,” a song from Davina and the Vagabonds‘ upcoming album Sugar Drop (out August 2 via Red House Records). Glasgow-based animator Gordon Howie told Relix, “[Davina and the Vagabonds] songs always paint a really vivid picture when I listen, and I’ve always thought they’d work well animated. When I heard that the new album was in the works, I chanced my luck and contacted to ask if they’d be interested in an animated music video. ‘Devil Horns’ was the perfect song to work with, as it has a great rhythm, vibrant energy and fun lyrics.”

Dimitry Killstorm – “Jane (feat. Muja Messiah and Zach Coulter)”

Producer Dimitry Killstorm relies on rappers and the occasional singer to fill out his sometimes funky, often keyboard-driven, and always polished beats. This time around, he calls up rapper Muja Messiah and vocalist Zach Coulter (Solid Gold) for “Jane” from the album Killstorm On The Cut. Killstorm will join Sean Anonymous and Haphduzn during at the Pizza Lucé Block Party in downtown Minneapolis on August 10.

Lady B – “You Don’t Gotta Lie To Me (feat. D Mill)”

It’s not right, but it’s okay: Lady B catches her man in a lie and sends him and his stories to the left.