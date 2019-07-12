Friday Five: Lady Lark, Anna Stine, and more new Minnesota music videos

Lady Lark in her song "Rendezvous (feat. Har Mar Superstar)"

Lady Lark – “Rendezvous (feat. Har Mar Superstar)”



Lady Lark and Har Mar Superstar are grand in “Rendezvous,” a one-night-stand scenario with just enough silliness. Lady Lark and the band will support Night Moves at First Avenue on July 20.

Anna Stine – “There I’ll Go”

Anna Stine shares a video that’s lush and beautiful all around — from her voice, doused in reverb, to the desaturated California cinematography. Stine performs tomorrow (Saturday) at Troubadour Wine Bar.

Psalm One – “W W I V (feat. Angel Davanport)”

Psalm One and Angel Davanport make a great team. Psalm hauls out hard-won braggadocio on the raps, and Angel steps in to sing about World War IV and the upcoming revolution.

Taylor James Donskey – “Not Much More to Say”

Taylor James Donskey (Lena Elizabeth, darling lily gave) strums an acoustic guitar at Underwood Studios, filmed by Courtney Jensen while he performs “Not Much More To Say” from his upcoming album. Donskey’s next show is at the Aster Cafe on August 24.

Coyote Kid – “Femme Fatale”

Coyote Kid (FKA Marah in the Mainsail) have a lot of fun with this one, spinning a rock ‘n’ roll spaghetti western tale of highway bandits and betrayal. They’ll head up to St. Cloud tomorrow (hopefully not in this ride) to headline Jugfest.