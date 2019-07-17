Jack White and the Raconteurs went to a Twins game, and Minnesota absolutely lost it

Listener Laura Fleischaker sent this photo to The Current's Mark Wheat.

The game, as well as our collective mind.

Whether you were at Target Field or watching TV when the Twins faced off against the New York Mets, Jack White and his bandmates were hard to miss sitting right behind home plate in the Thomson Reuters Champions Club section. The Raconteurs played the Armory on Monday, and apparently they decided to take their day off to indulge White’s well-known baseball fandom.

White, of course, roots for the Detroit Tigers, our rivals in the Central Division of the American League. Although the last-place Tigers have little hope of catching up to the division-leading Twins, some observers suggested that White may have cursed the don’t-call-them-Twinkies, who fell short in a 3-2 pitchers’ battle.

The band’s non-musical appearance marked a welcome rock-star moment at a venue that hasn’t hosted a high-profile summer concert this year — unlike in the past, when performers included Paul McCartney and Billy Joel. While The Current’s Facebook fans debated what they’d do if they ran into the Raconteurs at Target Field, tweeters across the country relished the spectacle of the instantly recognizable White taking in the game.

Yesterday, everyone was texting me, saying, "your boyfriend is at the Twins Game!" Turned out it was just Jack White. I think he's out of my league, but I'll take it. https://t.co/jHJ9bndU8l — Rachel Grubb (@rachelgrubb) July 17, 2019

Jack White at the Twins game? pic.twitter.com/gCA17Mo9cK — Bill Tuomala (@BillTuomala) July 17, 2019

Either Jack White or Professor Snape At Mets-Twins pic.twitter.com/okbUwWilCn — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 17, 2019

Imagine Jack white and a helmet full of nachos — Melissa (@motherofdogz) July 17, 2019