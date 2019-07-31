Photos: Tame Impala unleash color, confetti at Surly Festival Field

The weather was so gorgeous last night, Tame Impala would’ve had to lock Kevin Parker in the tour bus to ruin the mood at Minneapolis’s Surly Festival Field. Luckily, the project’s frontperson/auteur was in no such bind, striding to the front of the stage and staying there while he sang hits from 2015 album Currents and 2012’s Lonerism, plus new single “Patience.” Surly followed up on last year’s fantastic Courtney Barnett and Sylvan Esso shows by hosting another great show. When you’ve got a world-class psych-rock outfit, a wide array of food trucks, stunning visuals, and plenty of grass (both kinds), what more could you need?
Los Angeles-via-Minneapolis musician Velvet Negroni opened the show with music from his shadowed, spacy album Neon Brown, out Aug. 30 via 4AD. – Cecilia Johnson
Velvet Negroni
Velvet Negroni opens for Tame Impala at Surly Festival Field in Minneapolis on July 30, 2019. Photo by Nate Ryan | MPR.A crowd watches Velvet Negroni open for Tame Impala at Surly Festival Field in Minneapolis on July 30, 2019. Photo by Nate Ryan | MPR.Elliot Kozel, aka Tickle Torture, backs Velvet Negroni during his opening set for Tame Impala at Surly Festival Field in Minneapolis on July 30, 2019. Photo by Nate Ryan | MPR.
Tame Impala
Kevin Parker of Tame Impala sings at Surly Festival Field in Minneapolis on July 30, 2019. Photo by Nate Ryan | MPR.Tame Impala crowd members dance and sing at Surly Festival Field in Minneapolis on July 30, 2019. Photo by Nate Ryan | MPR.A Tame Impala fan broadcasts their Surly Festival Field show via livestream on July 30, 2019. Photo by Nate Ryan | MPR.The crowd hangs out before Tame Impala's set at Surly Festival Field in Minneapolis on July 30, 2019. Photo by Nate Ryan | MPR.Confetti wafts over the Tame Impala crowd at Surly Festival Field in Minneapolis on July 30, 2019. Photo by Nate Ryan | MPR.Crowd members walk by a green-vested person, who's sweeping while Tame Impala performs at Surly Festival Field. Photo by Nate Ryan | MPR.