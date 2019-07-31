Photos: Tame Impala unleash color, confetti at Surly Festival Field

Tame Impala perform at Surly Festival Field in Minneapolis on July 30, 2019. All photos by Nate Ryan | MPR.

Sponsor

Sponsor

The weather was so gorgeous last night, Tame Impala would’ve had to lock Kevin Parker in the tour bus to ruin the mood at Minneapolis’s Surly Festival Field. Luckily, the project’s frontperson/auteur was in no such bind, striding to the front of the stage and staying there while he sang hits from 2015 album Currents and 2012’s Lonerism, plus new single “Patience.” Surly followed up on last year’s fantastic Courtney Barnett and Sylvan Esso shows by hosting another great show. When you’ve got a world-class psych-rock outfit, a wide array of food trucks, stunning visuals, and plenty of grass (both kinds), what more could you need?

Los Angeles-via-Minneapolis musician Velvet Negroni opened the show with music from his shadowed, spacy album Neon Brown, out Aug. 30 via 4AD. – Cecilia Johnson

Velvet Negroni

Tame Impala