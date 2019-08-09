Friday Five: Dizzy Fae, Under Violet, and more new Minnesota music videos

License plate reading "DIZZY FAE" from her "Big Wall" music video

Dizzy Fae – “Big Wall”

“Big Wall” stars “Dizzy Fae, Dizzy Fae, Dizzy Fae & Dizzy Fae,” as its YouTube description points out. The shape-shifting starlet/entrepreneur plays and styles every character, one of whom is on a mission.

Under Violet – “Blame Me”

Sara Bischoff’s voice is the light in Under Violet‘s landscape, so this video — created by Jeremy Ylvisaker and Ingrid Weise, and filled with light-dappled clips — suits “Blame Me.” Under Violet will release their self-titled debut album at the Parkway on Aug. 30.

Good Morning Bedlam – “The Haunting”

Good Morning Bedlam‘s playful folk music comes with a little sway and a lot of color in “The Haunting,” a new single.

The Von Tramps – “Episode One”

Get your cosplay here! The Von Tramps share a punky song about how The Phantom Menace aligns with a failed relationship. “Episode One” is from their 2018 album The Future is Female, but they just released their EP Sun’s Out: Strung Out! this month.

Lizzo – “Someone Like You (Cover)”

Eight years ago, a woman calling herself Lizzo recorded a cover of Adele’s “Someone Like You.” The recording gear is on par with any 2011 YouTube cover; her piano playing gets the job done; but her voice, as ever, is beautiful. You know the rest of the story. By 2019, Lizzo has become a global star, belting original hits onstage and on the radio. Rolling Stone recently resurrected this cover, proving she’s always had talent.