Friday Five: King Pari, Lydia Liza, and more new Minnesota music videos

Animated still from King Pari's "Sunshine"

It’s MPR Day at the Minnesota State Fair, so after posting this video round-up, I’m headed to Falcon Heights for broadcasts and cookies. Host Sean McPherson will host trivia at our booth (the corner of Judson and Nelson) at 1:30 p.m., and Local Show host Andrea Swensson will introduce a Shredders set at Dan Patch Park at 3:30. Stop by and see us if you can!

– Cecilia

King Pari – “Sunshine”

King Pari‘s debut single is a perfect late-summer song. It’s a little funky, a little lazy, and full of “Sunshine.” The people behind the music are Cameron Kinghorn — Nooky Jones‘ silky-voiced singer/trumpeter — and Joe Christensen of funk band PHO. Kinghorn writes, “We had the chance to open for Kamasi Washington at First Ave on Sunday, Aug. 11 for our debut show (which was an incredible honor!), and we’re looking to continue booking shows for the band in the fall.” They’re also working on an EP. Jake Huffcutt animated this trippy, super-cute video, in which Kinghorn and Christensen get to ride on a turtle.

Lydia Liza – “Crow on a Branch (Live at Pardon the Noise)”

After writing a viral version of “Baby It’s Cold Outside” in 2016, Lydia Liza got sober, joined Justin Courtney Pierre‘s band, and made her debut album. This September, Of Unsound Mind comes out, and “Crow on a Branch” (filmed by Drifter Music Group at a mini-golf spot in Victoria, Minn.) is a strong sneak peek at its sound.

Maksha – “What Am I Seeing”

Maksha‘s Ameliorate beats return to Friday Five thanks to an animated video by Natalia Paterna, an artist from Murcia, Spain. “I found myself in the stream of hashtag drifting,” the Minnesotan producer writes, “and found a piece of work by an artist by the name of nat (@studioyeeh). I watched and saw something so genuinely displayed. […] I quickly asked permission to use it, and I was ever so thankfully granted it and began editing it to fit the hits and sways.”

Courtney Yasmineh – “Speed of the Sound of Loneliness”

Singer-songwriter Courtney Yasmineh has announced an album of cover songs called Songs From The Open Road, and this John Prine tune is one of the bunch. Courtney’s daughter Nina Louisa Yasmineh filmed and directed the video, which features her mom strumming a guitar and singing in Santa Fe.

Maple & Beech – “The River’s On Fire”

Maple & Beech bring in GreyDuck Productions, plus 18 dancers and crew members, for “The River’s On Fire.” The challenge: “represent water and fire abstractly, with no water or fire at all.” Maple & Beech will release their self-titled album on Sept. 6, and they’ll celebrate with a release show at the Parkway on Sept. 21. Look for a special appearance by Maple & Beech next week in Friday Five.