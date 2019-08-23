Friday Five: Minnesota State Fair Musical Memories Edition! Sky Ride Sessions, André Cymone, and Ye Old Mill with Sonny Knight

Andre Cymone live on the Local Show at the 2016 Minnesota State Fair.

Sponsor

Sponsor

This week’s Friday Five revisits some of the most memorable musical moments from the Minnesota State Fair. Rap verses are thrown down on the Sky Ride, local music heroes visit the MPR booth, and a Current host teams up with one of soul’s greatest singers for a classic Fair ride.

André Cymone live on The Local Show at the MN State Fair

Prince’s longtime friend and former bandmate André Cymone joined Andrea Swensson live on the Local Show at the 2016 State Fair. “It’s hard to say goodbye to a best friend. But when your friend made such amazing, beautiful music, I think he would enjoy people who performed with him to share his music with fans — especially hometown fans,” Cymone said before performing Prince’s “Sometimes It Snows in April.”

Four Fists, “Dork Court” Sky Ride Session

P.O.S and Astronautalis rip through their verses on “Dork Court,” while still managing to take in the view from the Sky Ride at the State Fair in 2018. The song is from their 2018 collaborative album, 6666, which they released as Four Fists.

Andrea Swensson and Sonny Knight ride Ye Old Mill

This one isn’t technically a music video — but it is an extremely charming video featuring the late soul legend Sonny Knight, as he sails down the century-old Fair ride, Ye Old Mill, with Andrea Swensson in 2015. While at the Fair, Sonny Knight and the Lakers also stopped by the MPR booth to perform the song “It Had to Change.”

Now, Now, “SGL” Sky Ride Session

In 2018, KC Dalager and Brad Hale hopped into the Sky Ride with a guitar to perform the song “SGL,” just four months after releasing the Now, Now album Saved.

Trampled By Turtles, “Wait So Long” at the MPR Booth

In 2010, Duluth folk-rockers Trampled by Turtles performed their song “Wait So Long” live at the State Fair. The band had the crowd at the MPR booth stomping their feet with an acoustic guitar, bass, banjo, mandolin, and fiddle.