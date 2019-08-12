Minnesota teens: Submit your music for the Local Show’s back-to-school special!

The members of Bruise Violet were all in their teens when the band rose to fame. Here, the trio pose at The Current in 2015. (Nate Ryan/MPR)

Seven years ago, the local team here at The Current stumbled across so many impressive high-school bands that we decided to air the first-ever, high-schoolers-only “back to school” edition of the Local Show.

It’s turned into quite the fun tradition — there are only so many young up-and-coming bands that we can stumble on by chance, so it’s become our annual “call to action” for the 18-and-under set. Over the years for this episode we’ve brought in acts like Bomba de Luz, Jack Campbell, Stereo Confession, and Bruise Violet.

On Sept. 15 we’ll be headed “back to school” again! On that Sunday’s episode, we’ll play all high-school musicians (or ones who have just graduated and are heading off to their freshman year of college in Minnesota). We want to shine a spotlight on all the up-and-comers that music fans across the state should be listening closely for.

We’re looking for as many submissions as possible to prepare for this special Local Show episode at the end of the month and we need your guidance on what’s hot and happenin’ in the high-school scene. You can fill out this submission form or you can mail a hard copy and one-sheet* to the following address:

The Local Show c/o Andrea Swensson

Minnesota Public Radio

480 Cedar St.

St. Paul, MN 55101

Important: The submission deadline is Tuesday, Aug. 26.

*A one-sheet is a quick list of pertinent information about the artist or band. Short bio, tracklisting, what songs have swears, upcoming show dates, and a list of social media sites. Please make sure you include as much background on your project as possible.