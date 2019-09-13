Friday Five: Shredders, Porcupine, and more new Minnesota music videos

P.O.S (left) and Sims in "Suburban Base" by Shredders

Sponsor

Sponsor

Shredders – “Suburban Base”

Shredders have had a busy month. The Doomtree offshoots released their second album, Great Hits, on Aug. 30. The same day, they performed a half-hour set at the State Fair and filmed a culinary explosion with The Current. This week, they’ve dropped a tricked-out “Suburban Base” video directed by Paper Tiger himself.

Porcupine – “I Watch You Float”

Porcupine‘s new album Carrier Wave is out today, and the rockers will play the 7th St Entry tonight. Get a taste of the show via “I Watch You Float,” recorded by Nirvana/PJ Harvey engineer Steve Albini. Video by Jeremy Ylvisaker and Ingrid Wiese.

Nallo – “Anger and Figureheads”

Nallo sure know how to make a mess. In this video from the Minneapolis three-piece, things get ugly due to some meddling hands. Their self-titled album drops on Nov. 22, and they’ll perform at the Hexagon Bar on Oct. 10.

Heavy Deeds – “Mr. Block”

Heavy Deeds retun to the Twin Cities scene via “small, newish” tape label Family Audio. The road-trip video pairs well with the soothing rock sound, which is full of organ, guitar, and dusty drums.

Maria and the Coins – “Movin’ On”

Maria and the Coins wrote “Movin’ On” about moving away from home, and they recorded the alt-rock tune at Droptone Studio in Excelsior, Minn.