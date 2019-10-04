Friday Five: Gaelynn Lea, Fathom Lane, and more new Minnesota music videos

Gaelynn Lea in "The Long Way Around"

Gaelynn Lea – “The Long Way Around”

Gaelynn Lea unveils a soothing video for “The Long Way Around,” a 2019 single about “the relationships that take work but are worth it in the end.” It features a bit of synth flavor from Jason McGlone as well as several strains of guitar from Alan Sparhawk, Charlie Parr, Jeremy Ylvisaker, and David Mehling (who also made the video). Lea headlines the Ordway, a St. Paul concert hall, Saturday night (Oct. 5).

Fathom Lane – “Eye-Oh-Way”

Michael Ferrier and the rest of Fathom Lane venture into short film territory, dramatizing “Eye-Oh-Way” via main characters Sarafina and Lane. It’s a beautiful effort, taking place in several different Midwest states and always looking crisp. Treedome Productions of Winona, Minn. co-produce.

Miles Island – “Don’t Ask”

Miles Island, the “psychedelic basement pop” outfit fronted by Jim Bjorklun, share a third single from their debut album Right As Rain. The video upcycles 2013 footage that Bjorklun filmed in Tanzania. He writes, “‘Don’t Ask’ considers how the answers we seek can often be found by looking within, or to the world around us. I think an example can be seen in nature, where the animals seem to possess answers for many of the questions that humans grapple with.”

Nova Human – “The Streets”

Nova Human are an emerging band out of Minnesota who’ve just finished mixing their first album in New York City. Sam Wiebe shot and directed the music video in Minneapolis; the band performs with Firm Handshake at the Kitty Cat Klub on Oct. 17.

Slug & Minnesota United FC – 2019 playoffs hype

Here in Minnesota, we thrive on being underestimated. So don’t misjudge this minute-long clip of Atmosphere‘s Slug playing hype man for the Minnesota United FC. Our Major League Soccer team made the playoffs this year despite lukewarm predictions at the top of the season. Starting Oct. 19, the first day of the playoffs, they’ll have a chance to prove just how wrong the doubters were. “We all know how loud Allianz Field can get,” Slug says, “so now it’s time to see how quiet we can make everybody else.”