Friday Five: Student 1 & Letmode, Good Night Gold Dust, and more new Minnesota music videos

An animated TV and feet resting on a coffee table; @wealthyrelative animated this segment of Student 1 & Letmode's "Early Tyler Caves."

Student 1 & Letmode – “Early Tyler Caves”

Welcome to The 3:45 AM Show, where host with The Most Mitt McClinty interviews our hero: down-to-earth rapper and internet humorist Student 1. Letmode (FKA Cory Grindberg, who produced Four Fists’s “6666”) provides the beat, and the video is a collaboration by Ice God the Macgyver and Jay Kastle.

Good Night Gold Dust – “Thieves”

Mankato indie-rock band Good Night Good Dust encounter extraterrestrials one fateful October. There’s a surprising scarcity of conflict (only the skulking government henchmen seem to have drama with the aliens), but there is an interspecies party with serious Cantina Band vibes.

Seaberg & the Black Velvet Punks – “Jaded Dreams”

Seaberg & the Black Velvet Punks use a little smolder, a little shimmer, and a lot of rhythm to build their smooth single “Jaded Dreams.” The video (filmed by Ryan Stopera and edited by frontperson Taylor Seaberg) is simple and intimate: close-ups of each band member playing their instrument under purple-red light. Just when you think the song is winding down, Seaberg hits you with one more vicious verse.

FPA – “UNICORNS”

Minneapolis artist-producer FPA presents “UNICORNS,” which is about being special (or not). The emerging artist-producer is green enough to be able to play around for most of the video — and put frenemy TJ Mitchell on blast — and that’s what makes this project so fun. FPA will celebrate the release of her self-produced debut album, Yang Chen, at Icehouse on Nov. 22.

Daniel Bonespur – “Squawks of Hate”

Daniel Bonespur first wrote “Squawks of Hate” for Frank Theatre’s production of The Good Person of Setzuan a few years back. I attended that show and would love to tell you more about it, but I left at intermission (sorry! No show is for everyone). Instead, I’ll tell you that Sheep Theater’s Iris Rose Page and Joey Hamburger co-created the video with appearances by Mariel Oliveria, Nathan Leproust, Nadia Hulett, Annie Enneking, Lydia Anderson, Theo Langason, Katherine Pardue, Barbra Berlovitz, Dan Dukich, Terry Hempleman, Sabrina Bottari, Laura Amacher, Emily Zimmer, and Gradylee Shapiro. According to Bonespur, he rewrote the lyrics post-Setzuan on tour.