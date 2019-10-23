Lizzo, J.S. Ondara, Hippo Campus lead list of Record Store Day Black Friday 2019 releases

J.S. Ondara at The Current, 2019. (Nate Ryan/MPR)

The countdown for the annual Record Store Day Black Friday sale continues to count down with little over a month left, and some familiar names are on the list of vinyl exclusives: including Lizzo, J.S. Ondara, Hippo Campus, Paul Westerberg/Grandpaboy, and the Hold Steady. Record Store Day proper happens in the spring, but the vinyl-forward initiative also coordinates a long list of exclusive releases for music lovers who want to hit record stores on the day after Thanksgiving.

Lizzo’s first major-label EP from 2016, Coconut Oil, peaked at number 44 on the US Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums and contains her song “Good As Hell,” which was featured on the soundtrack for that year’s film Barbershop: The Next Cut. Coconut Oil, Lizzo’s first release to make it on the charts, will be sold as a milky white 12-inch pressing with a coconut-scented insert for Record Store Day Black Friday.

J.S. Ondara, an up-and-coming folk rock artist from Kenya by way of Minnesota, is also on the list with his debut album Tales of America, which was released at the beginning of this year. The special release is a five-track LP packaged exclusively for Record Store Day Black Friday, featuring a demo, a remix, a never-before released track, and two cover songs.

The Minnesota indie rock band Hippo Campus made the list for Record Store Day Black Friday with their Demos I and II. The first set of demos is a collection of original versions of eight songs from the band’s second album, Bambi, an album that they released specifically to allow fans to get in on their creative process and craftsmanship. Their Demos II, released in the summer of 2019, contains songs written and recorded over the summer of 2017 and winter of 2018. These will be sold as a double LP on opaque white 180-gram vinyl with a matte-finish gatefold jacket.

Paul Westerberg fans are very familiar with the Minneapolis singer-songwriter’s history in the Replacements, but they might not remember his alter ego Grandpaboy. His single-disc solo album Stereo, a collection of acoustic songs recorded in his basement studio, indeed in stereo, and Grandpaboy’s album Mono, also recorded in mono, will have their first vinyl release on Record Store Day Black Friday.

The Hold Steady, fronted by native Minnesotan Craig Finn, are on the Record Store Day Black Friday list with a release called Four on Ten. The album, which contains a collection of four singles from the same sessions that made up their latest album Thrashing Thru The Passion, will be sold as a limited edition milky clear 10″ vinyl.

Listeners to The Current may be interested in other RSD Black Friday releases from the likes of Canadian indie rock band The New Pornographers with album Fade Baby Fade; The National with a recording of their live performance at the Greek Theater in Berkeley, California; Jenny Lewis with On the iPhone; and the Kinks with Arthur/Brainwashed.