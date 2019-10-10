Photos: Lizzo dazzles Armory in Minneapolis homecoming show

Photos by Mary Mathis for MPR

For several years, it felt like Minnesota had Lizzo all to ourselves. Now we’re sharing her with the world, but whenever she returns, it feels like a homecoming. Last night, in the first of two shows this week at the Armory in Minneapolis, she was feeling the love with a radiant performance.

Photographer Mary Mathis was on hand to document the glorious drama of the moment. “Love that I got to capture a really meaningful pause on stage,” she wrote on Instagram. “Crowd going absolutely wild and Lizzo just taking it all in.”