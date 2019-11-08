Watch Har Mar Superstar, Ashley DuBose, Gully Boys, deM atlaS, Last Import, and dozens more Minnesota artists cameo in new Bo Weber video

Bo Weber, a Minnesota musician who’s also the founder of MusicInMinnesota.com, just wants to “Pump This Town.” Or, more precisely, these Twin Towns. So do dozens more artists, who all cameo in a new video for his song by that title.

Weber took half a year to film the video, which functions as both a Twin Cities travelogue and a pop quiz: how many artists can you recognize? If you can name more than two dozen without looking at the complete list (below), consider yourself picked to click. Artists to watch for include Har Mar Superstar, Ashley DuBose, Nur-D, Gully Boys, deM atlaS, Last Import, Dwynell Roland, Lazerbeak (Doomtree), and even The Current’s own Sean McPherson (Heiruspecs).

Calling the project “the Twin Cities’ largest known collaboration to date” (gauntlet dropped, GAYNGS), Weber says his “mission is to support the arts and entertainment community as a whole, and bring awareness to the many talented individuals who create music in the great state of Minnesota.”

0:15 – Grayson Dewolfe

0:19 – Julia Christi Ann

0;22 – Amanda Yang

0:24 – Mike Dreams, Raymond Vasquez, Yo Rose

0:27 – REEL SMOOVV

0:32 – Major Days

0:38 – The Immaculate Beings

0:41 – The Von Tramps

0:44 – deM atlaS

0:46 – SYM1 & LILItH Music

0:48 – Ethan O.

0:51 – Dwynell Roland

0:54 – Kihndyn Peters & Exxe

0:57 – Taylor Seaberg

0:59 – Static Panic

1:03 – Jemere Lewis

1:05 – Ka Lia Universe

1:08 – Andrew Thomas

1:11 – Mic Dos

1:15 – Pharaoh

1:18 – Wayo

1:20 – LVNDSCVPES

1:24 – Har Mar Superstar

1:26 – ILLism

1:29 – Circa 93

1:32 – Lazerbeak

1:34 – Last Import

1:38 – NUR-D

1:40 – T.O.N.Y. (Red Poets)

1:43 – John Chuck & The Class

1:50 – Ilie

1:54 – Chaz Kangas

1:56 – Carnage The Executioner

2:00 – Cashinova

2:03 – Bayo

2:05 – Joe Dunn (Frogleg)

2:08 – Keny Grey

2:11 – Drew Barbes (The Morning Kings)

2:13 – Mae Simpson

2:15 – Black Widows

2:17 – Lazenlow

2:19 – The UkuLadies

2:22 – Peter Memorich (The Badman)

2:24 – Chance York

2:27 – Bo Weber

2:30 – Lance Conrad (YNKE)

2:33 – Destiny Roberts

2:36 – Savannah Smith

2:39 – Leo Himself

2:42 – Lizea Harper

2:45 – Whosah

2:49 – Longfall

2:52 – Taylor J

2:54 – Lisell

2:58 – Juniper Douglas & Austin Lombardo

3:00 – Gully Boys

3:05 – Michael Shynes

3:08 – Sean McPherson (Heiruspecs)

3:10 – YAM HAUS

3:12 – Jon Wayne (Jon Wayne & The Pain)

3:15 – Prof

3:16 – Coyote Kid

3:17 – Reed Benjamin

3:19 – Nate Millyunz

3:21 – Christopher Michael Jensen

3:23 – Ashley Dubose