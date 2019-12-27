Friday Five: FPA, Lydia Liza and Big Cats, and more new Minnesota music videos

Happy holidays, and a big thank you to Cecilia Johnson for trusting me to take on this feature! She rounded up her favorite videos of the year in last week’s edition, and I’m stoked to be taking over just before the new year. Send videos to fridayfive@mpr.org if you’d like to be considered, and I’ll catch you in 2020!

FPA: “Strawberry”

This is the super pretty opening track from FPA’s debut album Yang Chen, released just back in November. I think this is definitely an artist to watch in 2020; she’ll be putting out more new music come spring.

Lydia Liza and Big Cats feat. Chance York: “I Am Only The”

This slow burn with a big finish comes from the album Oh Boy, a collaboration between Lydia Liza and producer/composer Big Cats. It’s coming out January 31 (same day as the new Poliça record, exciting day for local music!) and the two are throwing a release party in the Entry that night with support from Dwynell Roland, K. Raydio, and TaliaKnight. You can also catch Lydia this Sunday at the Entry, on the bill for the last show of the Gully Boys winter residency. (The video above does play, even though it appears inactive in the thumbnail.)

Church Traffic: “Colored Moon”

Church Traffic is the “dream-surf-folk-rock” brainchild of singer/songwriter Nate Moore, and the “Colored Moon” video perfectly matches the sweet, nostalgic feel of the song with grainy scenes of a family in their everyday lives. You can catch Church Traffic at the Turf Club on January 25 with Ben Noble and Good Diction.

Fragile Canyons: “Here It Is”

The title track from their latest album (from which all proceeds will go the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota); I think this video took at least some inspiration from those early 2000s, heavy-silhouette iPod ads.

StoLyette – “For You”

StoLyette aregearing up to release their second full-length, Mach, and here’s a first taste. They’ll be celebrating the new record on January 25 (same day as the Church Traffic show…choices, choices) at the Entry. Sharing the bill are The Nunnery, DJ Mild Davidson, and Ringing Bell (featuring Poliça’s own Channy Leaneagh!).