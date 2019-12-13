Friday Five: Lizzo, Poliça, Atmosphere, and more new Minnesota music videos

It’s been a big week for Minnesota music, with Lizzo tapped as Time’s Entertainer of the Year, J.S. Ondara playing to a sold-out crowd at First Ave, and The Current announcing the lineup for the 15th Anniversary Party next month. To cap off the week, here are five fresh Minnesota music videos.

Lizzo: “Good As Hell”

This sleeper hit from 2016 EP Coconut Oil had a huge year; Lizzo herself had arguably the best 2019 of anyone, and she heads into 2020 with 8 Grammy nominations. This local favorite got all the attention she deserves this year. Here, Lizzo hangs out with the Southern University marching band in the second “Good As Hell” music video.

Poliça: “Forget Me Now”

On the heels of two very sold-out shows at the 7th St Entry last month, Poliça have put out this newest single — and it’s laser-heavy video — from their forthcoming album When We Stay Alive. 2019 started off pretty rough for lead singer Channy Leaneagh, who broke her back while clearing ice from her roof. Over several months of recovery, Leaneagh and Co. finished writing and recording the new album, due out on Jan. 31. And hey, if you were bummed to miss out on tickets to their Entry shows, Poliça will be playing First Ave’s mainroom in April!

Ahem: “Wishing Well”

Local trio ahem put out their first full-length, Try Again, last month. This single sees the band doing what they do best, serving up a short, charming, garage-y rock tune.

Maple & Beech: “Under My Nose”

Artpop group Maple & Beech mixed clips from their earlier music videos with original artwork and photographs to make this psychedelic visual. The tune is featured on their self-titled album, released back in September. You can catch them at Icehouse on Jan. 3.

Atmosphere: “Lovely”

Surprise! Beloved hip-hop duo Atmosphere dropped the new album Whenever late Thursday night, along with this video for new track “Lovely.” It features St. Paul singer Nikki Jean, who is joining Atmosphere on their upcoming tour. Their Mainroom show on Jan. 13 is sold out, but they’ll be coming back on Feb. 28 for a night at the Palace.