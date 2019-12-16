Paisley Park announces Celebration 2020 dates, moving from April to June

Kat Dyson and Kip Blackshire performing with Funk Soldiers on day three of Celebration 2019. (Steve Parke for the Prince Estate)

Paisley Park has announced the dates for the fourth annual Celebration, a festival that commemorates the life and legacy of Prince. After three years of April dates, the upcoming Celebration will move to June.

The event, which features performances and panels with prominent Prince contributors and associates, will be held from June 4-7, 2020. As in previous years, Celebration 2020 will be held at Paisley Park, Prince’s private estate and studio that has now become a museum and pilgrimage site for fans from around the world.

Last year’s event featured performances by Jesse Johnson, the original guitarist for The Time and key contributor to the Minneapolis Sound; Prince’s best-known backing band, The Revolution; and Funk Soldiers, “a fifteen-piece supergroup of New Power Generation and Paisley Park musical alumni.”

Celebration 2019 also offered an exclusive panel with former Prince manager Bob Cavallo and a one-on-one interview with Jesse Johnson and The Current’s own Andrea Swensson.

Originally conceived as a way to bring together the extended Prince family, Celebration has now become a means for friends and fans alike to reconnect and honor Minnesota’s most dynamic performer. The festival has a long and storied place within Prince lore.

Although Paisley Park did not announce a specific reason for the change in continuity, Celebration 2020 will fall on the anniversary of Prince’s birth, rather than around the time of his passing. While tickets are not available yet, you can sign up here to be notified when additional details become available.