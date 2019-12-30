Paisley Park announces music and culture film screening series

Paisley Park has announced a film series showcasing “important films — each reflecting a profound moment in music and culture.” The three films, presented on successive Saturdays next month (Jan. 11, 18, and 25), are Wattstax, Amazing Grace, and Dave Chappelle’s Block Party. DJ afterparties will follow the first and third movies in the series.

Announcing the series, Paisley Park called it “the first of many new projects and events planned for 2020.” Since the Prince estate took over for Graceland in managing the venue, they’ve been branching out with projects like a Beck recording session, a Nooky Jones album release show, and a New Year’s Eve party.

Wattstax is an era-defining concert film chronicling a revue of Stax legends marking the seventh anniversary of the 1965 Watts riots. Amazing Grace is the long-awaited chronicle of Aretha Franklin’s unparalleled gospel concert from 1972, finally released in 2018. Dave Chappelle’s Block Party is a 2005 movie inspired by Wattstax, capturing a shining 2004 moment in hip-hop and neo-soul.

Tickets for the three-film package are now on sale for $69.99. Individual film tickets will go on sale Jan. 6.