Andrew Broder announces stacked First Ave benefit show featuring Hippo Campus and many more

Andrew Broder at the Turf Club on the first night of his January 2018 residency. (Darin Kamnetz for MPR)

This Saturday, noise artist and musical curator Andrew Broder is presenting a huge benefit called “Better Not F_ck This Up: A Benefit Show For the Helpers.” The concert is being hosted by First Avenue and proceeds will go to a plethora of nonprofits, including Voices for Racial Justice, Minnesota Transgender Health Coalition, Minnesota Indian Women’s Resource Center (MIWRC), Sunrise Movement, Appetite for Change, and Honor the Earth.

This isn’t the first time Broder has put together a stunning lineup; last year he held a month-long residency at the Turf Club that included Big Red Machine (Justin Vernon and Aaron Dressner’s experimental collaboration), Yoni Wolf (of Why?), Gully Boys, and rapper Serengeti. The residency also featured two of Broder’s many musical projects: the abstract and unstructured Hymie’s Basement and subtle rock group The Cloak Ox.

Broder has been a staple in the Twin Cities music scene for more than two decades. His musical endeavors, which have mostly been based in Minneapolis, have been numerous: Crook & Flail, Cropduster, Lateduster, Pentacene, and The Interferents just to name a few. He’s also a member of the music collective PEOPLE (37d03d).

This benefit show boasts an equally impressive lineup. Indie pop stalwarts Hippo Campus will headline along with electronic jam band Marijuana Deathsquads, experimental R&B artist Velvet Negroni, rap duchess Dizzy Fae, Ness Nite back in town from New York, and up-and-coming artist FPA. Openers include minimalist composer and vocalist Aida Shahghasemi, indigenous folk band Iron Boy, and the dance group NewBlackCity.

The show is on Feb. 1. Doors open at 7:00 p.m., and advance tickets are $20.