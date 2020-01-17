Friday Five: Dessa does double dutch, 26 BATS! hang out in a graveyard, and more new Minnesota music videos

Sponsor

Sponsor

This was such a killer week for local music videos. I was stoked to include a new one from Dessa, one of my favorite Minnesota musicians. We also got new visuals from a 15th anniversary party performer and an exciting new Picked to Click band. Want a chance to be featured in an upcoming Friday Five? E-mail your vids to fridayfive@mpr.org!

Dessa and the Minnesota Orchestra – “Jumprope”

This cut from the live album Sound the Bells, Dessa’s excellent collaboration with the Minnesota Orchestra, sees Dessa trying her hand at double dutch with students from local youth fitness program Pros of the Rope. This is quintessentially Dessa, a somber yet hopeful tune. Her headlining show Feb. 27 at the Mainroom sold out quickly, but she’s got late Feb. dates in Mankato and Rochester.

26 BATS! – “Magnified Iris”

26 BATS! placed high on this year’s City Pages Picked to Click poll, and they’re playing The Current’s 15th Anniversary Party on Jan. 18. The show is sold out, but if you didn’t manage to snag a ticket, you’re in luck: there will be a live stream! The band self-describe as “genre-fluid jazz punks,” and there’s a definite jazz feel to this track with Bailey Cogan’s soulful vocals and the standout backing trumpet from Daniel Chavez. I also pick up some calypso sounds in there; it’s an interesting track that had me hearing something new each time I played it. I’m excited to see what this group has in store for 2020!

New Primals – “Modern Lover”

New Primals were also among those Picked to Click this year, and their debut LP Horse Girl Energy is due out March 20. This track is just pure hard rock that I think sounds like it could fit happily on any Rage Against the Machine album. The guitar is deliciously Tom-Morello-esque. They’re on the bill with Bambara and Wax Lead in the Entry on Feb. 29 (a night of piercing punk rock is a pretty solid way to celebrate the date that only happens every four years, if you ask me) and you can catch their album release show at Mortimer’s on Mar. 20.

Tufawon – “Your Warmth”

Filmed in Paris while on tour, it’s the fourth installment of Tufawon’s Dream Release project, a monthly single he writes based on his dreams. These are introspective tracks that feel at once universally relatable and deeply personal. He and a number of local artists are performing at Pimento Jamaican Kitchen on Jan. 28, and proceeds will go to an emergency relief fund for Puerto Rico.

The Immaculate Beings – “Don’t Come Back.”

Front man Trevor DeVine says this song is about “struggling with depression and other mental health demons…the title is a statement to the negative side of your mental health, while sharing the story almost as a break up song.” The jangly guitar and lilting vocals transition into crashing drums and a driving bassline. They’re headlining the Entry on Jan. 29 with Lucid Vanguard (a group featuring members of 26 BATS!) and Hurrah! A Bolt of Light!