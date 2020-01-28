First Avenue’s Best New Bands: Loki’s Folly

Photos by Helen Teague/MPR

This year’s Best New Bands showcase took place this past Saturday at First Avenue. Writer Colleen Cowie and photographer Helen Teague attended to check out each of the seven acts.

Sisters Annie and Nissa are still in their teens, but have already reached a momentous milestone for any Minnesota musician: playing First Avenue’s Mainroom. The duo, who perform as Loki’s Folly, took the stage for First Ave’s Best New Bands concert.

Loki’s Folly have only released two singles, but their high-energy, gut-punching rock is best experienced live. The band opened their set with the sweetly-named “Love Song.” Guitarist Annie and drummer Nissa both yelled into their microphones, “Leave me alone!” in a full-bodied growl reminiscent of their Minnesotan predecessors Babes in Toyland. Loki’s Folly may only have two instruments at their disposal, but the duo have no problem creating an enormous wall of sound from distorted guitar, pounding drums, and howling vocals.

“She’s got no more fear,” Annie sung during the song “Poison Heart” — a lyric that easily describes the two sisters, who are taking the Twin Cities music scene by storm.