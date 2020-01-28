First Avenue’s Best New Bands: Under Violet

All photos by Helen Teague/MPR

Sponsor

Sponsor

This year’s Best New Bands showcase took place this past Saturday at First Avenue. Writer Colleen Cowie and photographer Helen Teague attended to check out each of the seven acts.

Under Violet pull influences from country to indie rock to folk, creating a soothing, Southern-inspired sound that can thaw even the chilliest Minnesota winter. The band’s self-titled debut album, which came out in 2019, showcases singer and guitarist Sara Bischoff’s airy voice, which she brought to First Avenue for the Best New Bands concert.

The band lulled the crowd with the album’s songs like “Flying” and the tender “Blame Me,” as well as Tommy James and the Shondells’ “Crimson and Clover.” Jeremy Ylvisaker turned on an effects pedal to recreate the song’s iconic warbling sound, which had the audience swaying like stalks of sweet grass.