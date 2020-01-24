Friday Five: Atmosphere, Harper’s Jar, and more new Minnesota music videos

Atmosphere – “Love Each Other”

Atmosphere have never looked so art deco. This black-and-white vid was filmed at the Van Dusen Mansion in Minneapolis, and comes from the duo’s new album Whenever. This is a soft, low-key song compared to the rest of the record, with twinkling keys and a simple guiding bassline. They played to a very sold-out Mainroom last week to kick off the Whenever tour, and they’ll be wrapping up the tour with a night at the Palace Theatre on Feb. 28.

Harper’s Jar – “Home is a Roach Motel”

I caught Harper’s Jar on several DIY/punk lineups last year, and they were always standouts. I especially like the driving guitar here, which sounds like it drew inspiration from Sonic Youth. This track has me really excited to hear the rest of their debut album Thank You Ancestor Finger, out Apr. 10.

Reed Benjamin – “Tracks in the Snow”

This comes from the Blue Winter EP, the first in Reed Benjamin’s “4×4 Series.” All through 2020, he’ll will be releasing a four-song EP on the 4th of every month. Benjamin is the co-founder of the Mill City Collective, a group of Twin Cities artists working to promote and spotlight one another. He’s also half of Diehard Two, who are part of a stacked lineup at Can Can Wonderland Saturday, Jan. 25.

Hard Looks – “Take Me”

I love a distorted vocal and heavy guitars, and this track definitely brings both. Join Hard Looks as they soundtrack a space-y dance party, and catch them live Jan. 24 for their album release show at Moon Palace Books (featuring Black Widows and Fiji-13).

Plastik Boxes – “Head Nurse”

Plastik Boxes describe themselves as “melancholy synth pop,” and that’s pretty spot-on for this track. With sweet, soaring vocals and a background of dreamy synths, it feels nostalgic and hopeful; plus, there are gorgeous shots of downtown St. Paul.