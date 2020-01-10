Friday Five: Charlie Parr, Why Not, and more new Minnesota music videos

Sponsor

Sponsor

To submit videos for consideration, e-mail fridayfive@mpr.org.

Charlie Parr – “Where You Gonna Be (When The Good Lord Calls You Home)”

This video has been nearly a decade in the making. Parr serves up some quintessential Minnesota imagery, from Carhartt overalls and cows in a field of snow to a dog running on a frozen lake. And of course, Parr is an unbelievable guitarist — that’s the real standout aspect of this track. He’s setting up shop at the Turf Club every Sunday night this month; unsurprisingly, the residency sold out, but he’ll be playing around the state throughout the winter.

Why Not – “No Suggestions Here”

Why Not turn their kitchen into a stage, make soup, and run around frozen Minneapolis streets in this video co-directed by band member Isaac Dell. They’re touring the East Coast and then back through the Midwest to finish out the month, and they’ll be playing the Big Turn Music Fest in Red Wing (along with Charlie Parr, and loads of other Minnesota musicians) Feb. 21-22.

Pelham – “Am I A Fool”

Pelham heads to the Minnetonka animal rescue Secondhand Hounds, and adoptable animals make a pretty perfect music video formula. This one’s a pop ballad with some drum machine action in the chorus, centering on the idea of falling in love too quickly and letting it happen.

Gambler’s Daughter – “Indigo Blue”

Sparse, delicate instrumentation backs up Jessa Roquet’s powerful vocals on this track from Gambler’s Daughter’s first full length album, Serotinous Skin. I hear echoes of Sinéad O’Connor and Kate Bush in this. You can catch the album release show Feb. 8 at the Hook and Ladder with support from Faith Boblett and Kara Laudon.

Partition – “And A Bruise Can Come From Good Times Too”

Bloody noses and sequins abound in this visual for a track from Prodigal Gun, due out Jan. 14. Expect lots of reverb, driving drums, and heavy guitar. The album release show will be at the Entry on Jan. 21 with support from local punk outfits Harper’s Jar, Gramma, and In Lieu.