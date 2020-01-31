Friday Five: MaLLy, Social Animals, and more new Minnesota music videos

To submit music videos for consideration — whether they’re your own, or just new Minnesota music videos you think are awesome — e-mail fridayfive@mpr.org.

MaLLy feat. Aby Wolf – “FLYING”

MaLLy joins forces with frequent Dessa collaborator Aby Wolf, and her glimmering vocals sound right at home interspersed with MaLLy’s verses. It comes from his latest full-length, The Journey to a Smile. He graced the First Ave stage at the Current’s 15th birthday party earlier this month, and ends the month with this tropical video shot in Hawaii.

Social Animals – “Best Years”

Duluth-born Social Animals have made a name for themselves and garnered widespread attention: they just ended a string of sold-out tour dates supporting Angels and Airwaves, have toured with Dashboard Confessional and The All-American Rejects, and took the First Ave stage for The Current’s 13th birthday bash in 2018.

Bugsy – “Moody Knows Best”

Bugsy is a new project fronted by Bruise Violet guitarist Emily Schoonover, and you can expect some of that band’s raucous energy here — the drums being the driving force behind jittery, garage-rock guitars. It’s also super impressive this video is all stop motion, that’s no small task. Their debut EP will be out Feb. 7, and DIY venue Alleygators is hosting their release show that night with support from Keep for Cheap, Marmalade, and The Kissing Club.

Lazenlow – “Restless”

I love a good drum machine and synth combo, and this song brings it. The first taste of Lazenlow’s forthcoming album Pretty Dark, this has a real CHVRCHES vibe: airy vocals with a totally danceable beat.

The Violet Nines – “Blue Skies in Brooklyn”

Filmed in the Mainroom when the Violet Nines opened for The Ike Reilly Assassination, this cut features killer keys and saxophone. Their First Ave debut is being released as a live album on Jan. 31.