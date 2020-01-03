Friday Five: Muun Bato, D Mills, and more new Minnesota music videos

Muun Bato - "Catacomb Cady"

My first pick in 2020 goes to this psychedelic visual from up-and-coming shoegazers Muun Bato. They just put out their debut in October, and you can catch them playing First Avenue’s Best New Bands of 2019 showcase along with FruitPunchLoverBoy, Green/Blue, Loki’s Folly, Mae Simpson, Nur-D, and Under Violet.

D Mills: “What Gets Ignored”

I love this song and this video A. LOT. This was just released on Jan. 1, and I’m already thinking this is going to be on my list of local favorites this coming year. D Mills (Diane Miller) dances in front of the Eat Street Glam Doll and on stage at Icehouse (where she serves as talent buyer, and also where her band is playing on Friday, Jan. 3!) This is so, so catchy.

The Von Tramps: “New Year’s Day”

The Von Tramps had a busy 2019, releasing an EP and playing a few festivals. The band looks forward to the new year in this video, and their first show of 2020 will be Jan. 10 at Trollhaugen for their Late Night Friday music series.

The Trappistines: “Concrete Shoes”

This is the lead single from the Trappistines’ first EP, Test Patterns. They’ll be playing Mortimer’s on January 10 with The Stress of Her Regard, and they’re opening for Heart Bones at the Turf Club on February 14.

Athletic Assistants: “Socks”

A sock floating in a melting ice rink has never been soundtracked so beautifully. This comes from Athletic Assistants’ debut, which features minimalistic, dreamy instrumental cuts.