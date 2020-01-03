Lexii Alijai four-day celebration of life announced in Twin Cities

Lexii Alijai at Soundset 2016. (Emmet Kowler for MPR)

“Anyone who loved Alexis is welcome” at a four-day, four-night celebration of life in honor of the St. Paul rapper known professionally as Lexii Alijai, according to her manager Julieanna Goddard. “We will celebrate Lexii’s life the traditional Native American way for 4 days & 4 nights starting this evening at 6PM at the Minneapolis American Indian Center.” The celebration will include a candlelight vigil tomorrow night, Jan. 4, at Raspberry Island.

Alijai died on New Year’s Day at age 21, of undisclosed causes. Mourners around the world have been sharing tributes to the rapper, whose career spanned half a decade despite her young age and included collaborations with artists including Kehlani and Shaun Sloan. Goddard also shared a link to a “farewell fund” to help the artist’s family “ensure that Lexii has the send off that she so much deserves.”

In a statement on that GoFundMe page, Godard’s company 1AM Entertainment wrote:

Lexii was an extraordinary talent who left an indelible mark on the music industry in just a short period of time. She was a true lyricist and an exceptional storyteller with an authentic sound full of energy and curiosity. She had a deep love and devotion to music but more than anything, was a generous and kind soul, with an infectious spirit. Lexii was inspired by J. Cole and the time she spent with the many Dreamville artists and was enthusiastic about the future and eager to see the world. Her debut album Come Back Soon was set to release this year. The entire 1am family is heartbroken and deeply saddened by her passing. Our deepest condolences to her friends, fans and everyone who was touched by her. Her family appreciates privacy during this difficult time.