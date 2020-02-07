Friday Five: Early Eyes, Poliça, and more new Minnesota music videos

Early Eyes – “I’m Enough”

Early Eyes started making waves in the Minneapolis music scene a few years ago, and they’ve carried that momentum all the way to signing with Epitaph Records; they’re now label-mates with local favorites Remo Drive and Motion City Soundtrack. This is without a doubt one of my favorite current Minnesota bands, and their 2018 collab with Dizzy Fae, “Case For You,” ruled my world for weeks when it first came out. I’m hoping this Epitaph signing means we’ll be getting their first full-length sometime this year. The group is embarking on a Midwest and East Coast tour over the next couple months, and they’re set to take the Amsterdam stage in St. Paul on Mar. 21 along with Keep for Cheap and Lapdogs.

Poliça – “Steady”

Poliça just released their fifth album, When We Stay Alive, last week. In contrast to the first single they featured from this record, “Steady” is more understated, almost a bit somber. The video really complements this feeling; the song has that quiet, carefree energy of a snow day. No strangers to the First Ave stage, they’re hitting the Mainroom once again on Apr. 10.

iLLism – “MNsota Nice”

The long-married Envy and Fancy comprise hip-hop duo iLLism. Back in 2017, they competed in Paisley Park’s Musicology Battle of the Bands, and went on to play Super Bowl Live and the MN State Fair in following years. This cut is from their sophomore album iLLuminate; even with shots of the frozen Minnehaha Falls and the couple dancing through an ice castle, this song is downright summery.

Brent Penny – “Equal”

Brent Penny (who recently moved from Minnesota to Illinois) described this song as “Twin Peaks worship,” and I totally hear the Twin Peaks theme song inspiration here. This ethereal, slightly dark and mysterious synth atmosphere gives off a real David Lynch vibe.

Little Lizard – “Take Me to Your Leader”

Folks, we’re going for a full Daft Punk/Kraftwerk moment here: vocoder, synth, and only one lyric repeated a handful of times. You can catch Little Lizard and their extraterrestrial antics Feb. 7 at the Acadia and Feb. 25 at the Kitty Cat Klub.