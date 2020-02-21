Friday Five: FPA, Warren Thomas Fenzi, and more new Minnesota music videos

Sponsor

Sponsor

If you have a music video you’d like to be considered for an upcoming feature, give me a shout at fridayfive@mpr.org!

FPA – “Guapdaddy”

A standout from her self-produced debut album Yang Chen, FPA’s effortless, quiet-but-commanding vocals get to be the star here. This is one you can get lost in, with soft guitar and a gently driving beat. I expect 2020 to be a big year for this breakout.

Warren Thomas Fenzi – “Summer Wading”

Part of the Kremblems collective of artists and drummer for 26 BATS!, Warren Thomas Fenzi is releasing the fully acoustic Live in the Atrium Apr. 1. This is a gorgeous song featuring solemn vocals, hushed acoustic guitar, and backing cello.

KYM – “Not 4 U”

This is KYM’s debut single, and it’s a fun, catchy anti-catcalling anthem. They’re playing the Big Turn Music Fest in Red Wing Feb. 21, with tons of local favorites like Jeremy Messersmith, Charlie Parr, Gully Boys, and more. Their Not 4 U EP release show is set for Mar. 19 at the Amsterdam.

Ben Noble – “Bluebird”

Where The Light Comes In is due out Mar. 6, and this cut shows we can expect Ben Noble to go outside his comfort zone and experiment with new sounds. The album release show is Feb. 21 at the Parkway Theater, and he’ll be supporting Alina Maira at her release show in the Entry on Mar. 16.

Lazenlow – “Six Eight”

From the upcoming album Pretty Dark due out Apr. 22, this is a more moody, pensive single than the one I featured last month. If that song was like CHVRCHES, this one is like Phantogram.