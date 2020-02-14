Friday Five: Heart Bones, Yam Haus, and more new Minnesota music videos

Sponsor

Sponsor

If you have a music video you’d like to be considered for an upcoming feature, give me a shout at fridayfive@mpr.org!

Heart Bones – “Open Relations”

Heart Bones is the duo of Sabrina Ellis (frontperson of Austin, Texas bands A Giant Dog and Sweet Spirit) and local legend Har Mar Superstar. Here, Har Mar faces insecurity and jealousy as Sabrina goes on cutesy dates with an extraterrestrial. If the singles released so far are any indication, we can expect eclectic, drum-machine and synth-filled power pop from Heart Bones’ debut album — the amazingly Minnesotan-titled Hot Dish — out Feb. 21. They’re hitting the Turf Club for a sold-out Valentine’s Day show, and Apr. 2 they’re taking over the Mainroom as part of First Avenue’s 50th Anniversary celebrations.

Taylor Seaberg – “El Dorado”

Taylor Seaberg is best known for fronting and playing guitar in City Pages’ Poised to Pop pick Seaberg & The Black Velvet Punks, and this cut showcases their talent as a solo artist and producer, flowing effortlessly from rap to Amy Winehouse-esque vocals over delicate instrumentation. This is the first taste of an entirely self-produced neo-soul project they’ll be releasing this year. You can catch Seaberg with the Black Velvet Punks Feb. 14 at 56 Brewing, and Feb. 28 at the newly relocated Just/us in downtown St. Paul.

Yam Haus – “The Thrill” (Acoustic)

These guys had a hugely successful 2019; they rang in the year playing First Avenue’s Best New Bands showcase, and they ended it with a sold-out crowd in the Mainroom alongside Graveyard Club and Dwynell Roland. Here, we get a stripped-down version of their infectious, sparkling pop anthem. Also a City Pages Poised to Pop selection, they’re taking on the Palace Theatre on May 29; I think it’s safe to say they have well and truly “popped.”

All Eyes – “Now or Never”

Personally, I’m a fan of the trend towards using that crackly, old-timey film effect in music videos. It’s well suited for this nostalgic, moody tune with airy vocals. Married couple Alicia and Joe Christenson are the duo behind All Eyes, and just this month they released Change, their first album since 2012’s Shelf Life.

Yevhen Yelena – “My Funny Valentine”

Yevhen Yelena takes a modern, simple, and effective approach to this jazz standard popularized by the likes of Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald.