Friday Five: Humbird, Bora York, and more new Minnesota music videos

Sponsor

Sponsor

If you have a music video you’d like to be considered for an upcoming feature, give me a shout at fridayfive@mpr.org!

Humbird – “Pharmakon”

This is the title track from Humbird’s debut full-length; singer-songwriter Siri Undlin named it after a Greek word/concept that something can be both the poison and the cure. These opposing ideas are reflected throughout the album, a collection of songs inspired by women both real and mythological. Humbird is currently on a string of West Coast tour dates, and will be back in Minneapolis on Mar. 14 for a benefit show at the Uptown VFW.

Bora York – “Open Tales”

This song was featured on the soundtrack to the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel that just hit Netflix, and this wasn’t even the only Minneapolis band on it; Bad Bad Hats have a few songs in the movie as well! Fans of M83’s synth-pop sensabilities will dig this upbeat, glittering cut. Bora York is composed of husband-and-wife team Chris and Rebekah Bartels, and this comes from their third album Emotion Vertigo.

Charlie.Murphy (feat. PaviElle) – “Lion”

Black Market Brass members Charlie Bruber and Murphy Janssen come together to form Charlie.Murphy, a project that seeks to build music community and encourage collaboration between artists. This one features powerhouse PaviElle on vocals, and she’ll be part of the Women in Music Conversation Mar. 3 at the Minnesota History Center.

The Trappistines – “In Your Eyes”

Yeah, like that “In Your Eyes.” The Trappistines take on the Peter Gabriel classic and add just enough of their own sound to make it feel fresh, while staying true to the original version both sonically and visually. The group just opened for Heart Bones at their Valentine’s Day show at the Turf Club, and are joining them again in April for a few tour dates. Locally, you can catch the Trappistines Mar. 21 at the Kitty Cat Klub.

Sarah Morris – “All Mine”

The title track of her fifth album sees Sarah Morris perfecting her trademark Americana style, with soaring vocals, rootsy acoustic guitar, and backing violin. She’ll be playing the same benefit show as Humbird at the Uptown VFW Mar. 14, and will be at the Aster Cafe Mar. 5.