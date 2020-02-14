Music to wrestle by: P.O.S, Kiss the Tiger, and more welcoming NCAA visitors at MSP airport

P.O.S at Tattersall Distilling, 2017. (Emmet Kowler for MPR)

When droves of people come to the Twin Cities next month to compete in and view the 2020 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championship at U.S. Bank Stadium, they’ll be greeted by local musicians who will be performing at the baggage claim and in the gallery mall of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

It’s part of a program curated by Arts@MSP, the arts and culture division of the Airport Foundation MSP, “a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the experience and exceeding the expectations of travelers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.” The slate of artists selected features a variety of local hip-hop, rock, and rap artists.

The shows will be held at various times between March 16-22 and are open to the public, although some of the performances are only accessible to fans in the secure area of Terminal 1. Set times are below.

“We’re very excited about the amazing lineup we’ve put together to entertain the traveling public,” said Ben Owen, director of Arts@MSP, in a press release. “These artists represent some of the very best talent in the Twin Cities.”

Live music at the airport isn’t just a special occasion situation: Arts@MSP books performances throughout the year, and they’re looking for pianists to play the baggage claim.

Terminal 1, Airport Mall Gallery (post-security)

March 16: Kiss the Tiger, 4-6 p.m.

March 17: D Mills, 4-6 p.m.

March 18: P.O.S, 4-6 p.m.

March 22: DJ Scipreme, morning performance

Terminal 1, Baggage Claim (pre-security, open to anyone)

March 16: DJ Mason Butler, 4-6 p.m.

March 17: DJ Talia Knight, 4-6 p.m.

March 18: DJ Mickey Breeze, 4-6 p.m.

Terminal 2, Baggage Claim (pre-security, open to anyone)

March 16: Joel Shapira, 2-4 p.m.

March 17: Pavel Jany, 2-4 p.m.

March 16: Dan Schwartz, 2-4 p.m.