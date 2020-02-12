Valentine’s Day 2020: Live music highlights in Minneapolis and St. Paul

The Palace Theatre, seen here during an Atmosphere performance in 2017, will host Calexico and Iron & Wine on Valentine's Day 2020. (Nate Ryan/MPR)

February is in full swing, and it feels like it has been winter for years at this point. Luckily the Twin Cities have provided a diverse lineup events for this Valentine’s Day, which gives you every reason to get out and celebrate. From rowdy DIY gigs to a four-course dinner complete with a score of love songs, and everything in between, here are some events that could be perfect for you and your sweetie. If you’re near a radio, tune in to The Current from 6 to 10 p.m. to hear Mark Wheat play Valentine’s dedications!

Calexico and Iron & Wine with Madison Cunningham

Palace Theatre, St. Paul; 6:30 p.m., $39.50/$59.50, 18+

Calexico and Iron & Wine have coupled up and have released a new record, Years to Burn, which received two Grammy nominations. Celebrate Valentine’s Day with this match made in heaven at the Palace Theatre. They will be joined by singer-songwriter, Madison Cunningham. Tickets and info here. The Current will also livestream video of this show on our Facebook page as well as YouTube.

Brandi Carlile

The Fillmore, Minneapolis; 7 p.m., $101, 15+

Brandi Carlile is playing the third of a run of shows that open the new Fillmore Minneapolis. This one’s already sold out, but click here if you’d like to take a peek inside the venue.

The Suburbs with Miloe and DJ Jake Rudh

First Avenue, Minneapolis; 8 p.m., $25/$30, 18+

Hometown heroes the Suburbs are channeling their roots by lighting up the First Avenue Mainroom on Friday night, with support from the local indie-pop outfit Miloe and The Current’s own DJ Jake Rudh. Tickets and info here.

Heart Bones with The Trappestines

Turf Club, St. Paul; 8 p.m., $25, 21+

Heart Bones is a collaboration between Sean Tillmann (Har Mar Superstar) and Sabrina Ellis (A Giant Dog/Sweet Spirit). They’ll bring originals from their forthcoming album, as well as probably a Dirty Dancing cover or two. The duo will be joined by local pop band, the Trappistines. Tickets and info here.

Valentine’s Day Dinner: Songs of Love & Blues by Joyann Parker Trio

The Dakota, Minneapolis; 5:30 p.m, $85

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with an early dinner and music from local soul/blues group Joyann Parker Trio. The ticket price includes a four course dinner plus gratuity, along with the ambiance of the beautiful Dakota. Tickets and info here.

Marcia Ball & Sonny Landreth: Valentine’s Celebration

The Dakota, Minneapolis; 9:30 p.m., $50/$60/$70

A bluesy Valentine’s Day rolls on at the Dakota. Swing by after dinner to catch a performance from award-winning musician, Marcia Ball and slide guitar icon Sonny Landreth. Tickets and info here.

Ellis Delaney Ordinary Love Album Release with the Ok Factor

The Cedar, Minneapolis; 8 p.m., $20/$25

Local Americana artist Ellis Delaney’s music is uplifting, able to soothe and inspire. At the Cedar she’ll be celebrating the release of her new record Ordinary Love, with support from the Ok Factor. Tickets and info here.

Valentine’s Day with Gully Boys, DENNIS, Pure Shifter, and Techno Girls

Mortimers, Minneapolis; 9 p.m., $7

Get ready to dance at Mortimers this Valentine’s day with upbeat performances from Gully Boys, Dennis, and Pure Shifter, as well as DJ sets from TECHNO GIRLS dispersed throughout the night. Bringing your sweetheart is encouraged but certainly not required. Tickets and info here.

Red Rose: Brandon Trevon & Friends Valentine’s Show

Can Can Wonderland, St. Paul; 9 p.m., $5, 21+

After growing up singing in choir and acting in local and touring productions, Brandon Trevon is now focusing on creating and performing indie-rock music. Catch his performance at Can Can Wonderland this Valentine’s Day. Tickets and info here.

Bret Michaels

Treasure Island Resort and Casino, Welch; 8 p.m., $39

A performance from the famed Poison frontman makes Treasure Island Resort & Casino a great place to bring your Rock of Love this Valentine’s Day. Catch him perform classics including “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” and “Nothin’ But a Good Time.” Tickets and info here.

Australia Benefit

Amsterdam Bar & Hall, St. Paul; 7 p.m., $10, 21+

This event is a potential date with great music for a cause that’s important to the artists. Enjoy an eclectic lineup of local music featuring Dr. Goon and the Daily Tribune, TABAH, Denim Matriarch, and McNasty Brass Band. All proceeds will help aid wildlife affected by the Australia bushfires. Tickets and info here.

Human Impulse Vinyl Release with Murf, Warp & Weft, and Vernon Wayne

Part Wolf, Minneapolis; 7:30 p.m., $7, 21+

Punk fanatics will find their place at Part Wolf this Valentine’s Day as local hardcore band Human Impulse release vinyl copies of their self-titled record. They will be joined by a slew of local punk and noise-rock bands, including Murf, Warp & Weft, and Vernon Wayne. Tickets and info here.