Coronavirus impact on Minnesota music scene: What we know right now

Attendees at the Fillmore Minneapolis during Brandi Carlile's concert there in February 2020. (Nate Ryan/MPR)

There’s a huge amount of uncertainty right now around everything involving the coronavirus pandemic and our responses to it. What activities can go on, and what activities need to be called off? For how long?

We don’t have definitive answers, or in some cases even ballpark answers, but it’s already clear that this health crisis will have a massively disruptive impact on the music industry globally. Gatherings, particularly large gatherings, can facilitate the spread of the virus. Travel, particularly international travel and travel by air, is also being sharply limited.

As of this writing, here’s what we know about some of the impacts on the Minnesota music scene.

Will concerts go on?

For at least the near future, many will not. Live Nation and AEG, the nation’s largest promoters, are suspending all concert tours effective nearly immediately. As of this writing many concerts are still on, but as the situation develops, more cancellations at venues of all sizes will occur. If you’re not sure whether a show is still happening or whether you should go, consult the venue and consider the CDC guidelines.

The cancellation of SXSW and the postponement of Coachella made international news, and directly affected several Minnesota artists. Some of those artists are currently planning a show at the Fine Line next Wednesday. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony has also been postponed.

Other festivals have been cancelled or postponed, and the same goes for an increasing number of non-festival concerts in Minnesota and beyond. There are rapidly increasing obstacles for any touring artists, and there is strong pressure to postpone any large gathering. In Minnesota and beyond, government may take steps to ban gatherings of certain sizes; New York has just shut down gatherings of over 500 people, and California’s governor is urging that all gatherings of over 250 be postponed.

The Minnesota Orchestra has cancelled two weeks of concerts. Duluth’s Gaelynn Lea has cancelled her March shows, citing particular health risks — but is scheduling ticketed virtual shows to connect with her fans.

An update for our community on COVID-19… pic.twitter.com/2OiDZ54Bdp — First Avenue (@FirstAvenue) March 12, 2020

How are Minnesota artists being affected?

With recordings a less reliable and lucrative revenue source than in the past, many artists rely heavily on touring and live performance for income and exposure. What’s more, many artists work second jobs in the service industry, and with people being increasingly urged to stay home, food service and other sectors of the economy will be hurt. If you want to support a particular artist, watch their social media accounts; some have crowdfunding sites or merchandise for sale, and streaming concerts with virtual “tickets” or donations encouraged are already popping up. Springboard for the Arts has also published a resource guide for artists.

What is being done? What can I do?

Everyone’s scrambling. Big steps will be needed, but right now the situation is developing so rapidly that it’s unclear where these efforts will land. As the conversation continues and plans evolve, we’ll keep you posted. Follow MPR News, the Minnesota Department of Health, and, again, the CDC for general information and guidance regarding this health emergency.