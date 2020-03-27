Friday Five: Dave Simonett, Vial, and more new Minnesota music videos

Dave Simonett: “By the Light of the Moon”

Trampled by Turtles frontman Dave Simonett released his debut album under his own name, Red Tail, earlier this month. The serene tenderness of his song “By the Light of the Moon” is captured in this charming claymation video created by media arts students at Bethany Luthern College in Mankato. His next local show is Nov. 27th at the Fitzgerald Theater.

Vial: “Or Die”

Power-pop group Vial is ready to smash the oppressive confines of the music scene and in this video, they do it literally. Following the November release of their debut album, Grow Up, Vial’s latest track “Or Die” details gatekeeping in the DIY community with infectious vocals and spot-on punk sensibilities.

Eric Mayson: “Social Distancing Song”

Singer, songwriter and seemingly everything-instrumentalist Eric Mayson has been making the most of his social distancing time by crafting charming minute long tunes and videos to accompany them. Simple messages about calling your friends, going for walks, and “making a fortress out of toilet paper and soap” are sung lovingly over catchy keyboard melodies. The relaxed style and relatable phrasing makes the minute spend listening feel a little less alone.

New Primals: “Coma Fiend”

Hot off the release of their latest record, Horse Girl Energy, noise rock trio New Primals are here with a video to accompany their song “Coma Fiend.” A disorienting minute and a half of flashing lights and animations, New Primals have embodied the way that current events feel in their dizzying world. New Primals are scheduled to play at Grumpy’s NE Caterwaul festival on May 23.

Sal Paradise: “Voice Memos”

Sal Paradise’s latest single “Voice Memos” embraces duality. In the dual panes of its music video, the intertwining of Kate Malanaphy and Samuel Ketcham, and in the way it finds sweetness in the hurt of an ending relationship. The simultaneous nature in the song feels perfect for these gloomy days leading into spring.