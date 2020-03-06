Friday Five: Lady Lark, Bakarii, and more new Minnesota music videos

Lady Lark – “Right Kind of Love”

Lady Lark brings it with this seriously catchy disco-inspired cut from latest album Permission. With new backing band Purple Funk Metropolis, the album was “written as an antidote to a heavy-hearted scene” and seeks to give listeners permission to be confident and bask in the things that make them happy. Lady Lark is playing the Entry Apr. 3 with Night Moves and Dwynell Roland as part of the First Avenue 50th Anniversary celebrations and at the Dakota May 7 with 26 BATS!

Bakarii – “Unilingual” (feat. Obi Original)

“Unilingual” was written about the universal concept of body language. Part of the Ozone Creations artist collective, Bakarii grew up overseas and lived in France and Spain before coming to Minneapolis. His sound was formed through experiences in these different cultures, distilling influences from a wide variety of genres and resulting in a unique style all his own.

Warren Thomas Fenzi – “Sunday”

The second video from his upcoming album Live in the Atrium, you’ll see familiar faces here if you follow 26 BATS! Warren is the drummer for the group, and this side project is a more folksy, acoustic approach than the “genre-fluid jazz punk” of his main band.

Wayo – “Fade Away” (feat. Novyon)

Wayo teams up once again with producer Eirwolf, the team behind Wayo Season, an album of 52 songs that were released weekly throughout 2016. What a power duo. If this is any indication, we can expect big things from their collaboration in 2020.

Jonny Darko – “Metamorphosis”

Jonathan Fuller is Jonny Darko, and besides having just about the most un-Google-able stage name I’ve found (you will get Donnie Darko, it’s inescapable) he’s put out this dark pop banger. There’s definite The 1975 vibes here, with vocal distortions and electropop sound.