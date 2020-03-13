Friday Five: The Bad Man, Mark Mallman, and more new Minnesota music videos

The Bad Man – “Hairdresser From Mars”

The Bad Man take to Can Can Wonderland for this song about interplanetary haircuts, their latest single since 2018’s raucous album Laughing with Bad Teeth. They tore up the stage at The Current’s 15th Birthday celebration in January, and — barring cancellation or postponement — they’ll be back in the Mainroom to do it again next month. They’re on the bill Apr. 3 with The Hold Steady and Gully Boys as part of First Ave’s 50th Anniversary shows. Fine Line has put together a showcase of Minnesota artists affected by the South by Southwest cancellation: again, barring cancellation or postponement, The Bad Man will be playing with MMYYKK, Humbird, and Andy Cook on Mar. 18.

Mark Mallman – “Quarantined”

An anthem for the current state of things, with driving keys and witty lyrics. This all-too-topical song finds Mark Mallman destroying a cardboard city and ensuring us “we’re gonna get through it.”

Typsy Panthre – “The Strange Thing”

Allison LaBonne and John Crozier are Typsy Panthre, and they prove a protest song doesn’t have to be fast, hard rock with growling vocals to be effective. Their take on the genre is subtle, with a shoegazey, film noir feel. It features on their 2019 sophomore album Hell, follow-up to their 2012 self-titled debut.

Purple Funk Metropolis – “CRUISIN!”

A six-piece all instrumental group, Purple Funk Metropolis can help take your mind off the news cycle and instead put it on the gentle cycle; they take to the laundromat for this visual from the Cruisin! EP.

Zaq Baker – “She’s Nocturnal”

Zaq Baker is the keyboardist for Maria and the Coins, and has played keys throughout the Twin Cities music scene for several years. His sophomore solo effort Good Kid Manic Summer will be out this spring.