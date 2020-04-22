First Avenue partners with Vans on custom sneakers to help sustain venue during crisis

Sponsor

Sponsor

If you’re looking for a way to support First Avenue while it’s closed due to the public health crisis, and you, coincidentally, also need a new pair of sneakers for all the social distance walks you might be going on, this is the deal for you. First Avenue is now participating in Vans’ Foot the Bill campaign, partnering with the company on a new custom design of their classic slip-on sneaker with a print inspired by the venue’s iconic stars.

For their Foot the Bill campaign, Vans is partnering with many music venues, art galleries, skate shops, and restaurants across the country, and all of the net proceeds from the sale of each company’s custom shoe will go directly to those businesses. Each pair ($90) is customizable, so you can represent First Avenue and also add your own flair to your new pair of sneakers. Fans are showing off their different designs on Twitter, including this nod to hometown hero, Prince.

Had to do a nod to our purple one 💜 pic.twitter.com/aJV4siuPTH — Becky Langason (@sparkledonkey66) April 21, 2020

Other sneaker partners that may be familiar to music fans include the Mohawk in Austin, Texas. Locally, Minneapolis’s Familia Skateshop is also represented.

First Avenue will also be co-hosting tomorrow’s Avenue of the Saints Virtual Music Festival & Benefit alongside The Current, as a benefit for COVID-19 relief featuring Minnesota & Iowa music luminaries Dave Simonett, Lissie, David Huckfelt, Pieta Brown & Erik Koskinen. More information on the festival can be found here.

Jay Gabler and Jade talked more about the Vans/First Ave collaboration in today’s episode of The Current Music News.