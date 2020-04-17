Friday Five: Moise, BLOOD $MOKE BODY, and more new Minnesota music videos

If you have a music video you’d like to be considered for an upcoming feature, send it my way at fridayfive@mpr.org!

Moise – “Try Try”

“Try Try” is the first single to be released from Moise‘s upcoming debut album Postcards I Forgot to Send. The song features production from super producer Psymun and an endlessly catchy hook. With a video full of joy-filled dancing groups and sweet date at Nicollet Diner, it’s the perfect remedy for social distancing blues.

BLOOD $MOKE BODY – “Names”

Hip hop duo BLOOD $MOKE BODY (fka Nazeem & Spencer Joles) have been making music together for years but still manage to keep every release as fresh as the last. “Names” is the first single the pair have released under their new moniker.

Humbird – “On the Day We Are Together Again”

“On the Day We Are Together Again” features an intimate performance from Humbird. Lyrics about the pain of distance from loved ones are sung in the style of a sort of hymn for a song that both raw and timely.

Reina Del Cid ft. Delphia Cello Quartet – “Blue Sky Armageddon”

Reina Del Cid is joined by the Minneapolis-based Delphia Cello Quartet for a special version of her song “Blue Sky Armageddon.” The performance was recorded in a church before the threat of the pandemic was imminent, making the song choice a coincidentally apt one.

Scrunchies – “No Home Planet”

Local supergroup Scrunchies are back with their first new single since their 2018 debut album, Stunner. Their latest video is two minutes of delightful chaos, reflected in the band’s signature style of fuzzy, driving punk.