Friday Five: Solana, Jillian Rae, and more Minnesota Music Videos

If you have a music video you’d like to be considered for an upcoming feature, send it my way at fridayfive@mpr.org!

Solana – “With You”

Solana’s latest video is a breezy warm day wrapped up into three and a half blissful minutes. Shot in LA by Adam Foster Jacobs, the video is a dreamy montage of a West Coast romance. The R&B singer’s smooth hooks and groovy basslines make for an endlessly catchy tune, “With You” is one to add to your summer playlist right away.

Jillian Rae- “Inebriated”

Violinist, vocalist, and songwriter Jillian Rae stands in the center of an all-too-charming illustrated world in the video for her song “Inebreited,” a track off last year’s album I Can’t Be The One You Want Me To Be. Throughout these weeks of social distancing, Jillian has kept busy with livestreams, and virtual concerts. She will be playing at the UnCancelled Music Festival at 8 p.m. on April 3: a virtual concert that aims to aid in relief for artists who have been affected by Covid-19.

justgrey – “Harriet”

In justgrey’s latest, the band shares genuine smiles and playful shadows within nostalgia-laden VHS style videos. Their tender track “Harriet” is the band’s second recorded release and has them poised for exciting things to come.

Solid Gold – “Believe Me”

Local indie rock mainstays Solid Gold released the video game fueled visuals for their newest song “Believe Me.” The track is the second to be released off their first album since 2012. The record is scheduled to come out later this year.

Flamin’ Ohs – “Strange Times”

Flamin’ Ohs have been making music to reflect the times for decades, and now is no exception. The band’s latest, “Strange Times,” is a topical song to reflect the ever-evolving state of the world under the pandemic.