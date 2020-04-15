Trampled By Turtles announce exclusive vinyl to support Minnesota retailers on originally scheduled Record Store Day

Trampled By Turtles perform at the Palace Theatre in St. Paul, 2018. (Nate Ryan/MPR)

Record Store Day has been a treasured tradition for vinyl collectors and music lovers since it was founded in 2007. It typically involves the sale of exclusive releases, including live albums and limited edition reissues, and often includes live in-store performances and other festivities. Record Store Day 2020, originally set to happen this Saturday, April 18, has been postponed this year due to the current public health crisis, and is now set to take place on June 20.

In an effort to continue supporting and celebrating record stores during this dire time, Record Store Day UK has launched a #RSDFillTheGap campaign. This campaign is a way for music lovers to show support to their favorite record stores this Saturday, the original planned date for Record Store Day 2020. They can pledge to make a purchase from their favorite shop by sharing on social media which record they are planning to buy and using the hashtag #RSDFillTheGap.

Of course, there are also opportunities for people to monetarily support their favorite record stores by going online and purchasing records that are available for delivery or curbside pickup. The Record Store Day website has a handy guide of how various shops are currently operating, which includes Minnesota shops Down In The Valley (Crystal, Golden Valley, Maple Grove), the Electric Fetus (Minneapolis, Duluth), White Bear Lake Records, and Rochester Records.

If there is a particular shop that you are looking to support that isn’t on this list, it is certainly worth checking to see how they are currently operating. Many stores in the Twin Cities, such as Hymie’s, Dead Media, and Solsta are offering ways to purchase records online as well.

Duluth neo-bluegrass group Trampled By Turtles are selling a limited edition pressing of their Sigourney Fever EP at the Electric Fetus and Down In The Valley, not available anywhere else.