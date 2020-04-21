What to expect on ‘Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince’ airing tonight

Morris Day and Jerome Benton perform with the Time in 'Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince.' (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Today marks the four-year anniversary of Prince’s death. Fans all over have paid tribute in many ways since then, from attending Prince-themed all-night dance parties to traveling to Minnesota to take photos with his star outside of First Avenue to simply wearing the color purple. This year, we’ve been provided a way to pay tribute without having to leave the house.

Various musicians who were influenced by Prince filmed a special, musically co-directed by Sheila E., Jimmy Jam, and Terry Lewis, back in January, in which they perform songs from his catalog. The special, called “Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince” is airing tonight on CBS at 8 p.m. CDT.

“To be able to play his music, it’s his legacy. It’s what he left us. That’s really important,” Sheila E. said in a backstage interview. “To be able to share this with the next generation of people is just amazing. It’s awesome.”

Such an honor to celebrate the legacy of the legendary @prince on “Let's Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute to Prince," airing TONIGHT at 9PM ET on @CBS. #GRAMMYSalutePrince pic.twitter.com/00D8FtM0xC — H.E.R. (@HERMusicx) April 21, 2020

The evening will feature historic performances from collaborators and friends of Prince, including the Revolution, Sheila E., and Morris Day and the Time. It will be hosted by comedian Maya Rudolph, who will be performing with her Prince cover band, Princess.

The event will also include a star-studded lineup of performances from other artists such as Beck, Gary Clark Jr., Common, Earth, Wind, & Fire, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Juanes, John Legend, Chris Martin, St. Vincent, Mavis Staples, Miguel, and Usher, with special appearances from friends of Prince, including FKA Twigs, Fred Armisen, Jimmy Jam, Misty Copeland and Naomi Campbell.

“It’s a celebratory night,” said Naomi Campbell backstage. “The initial shock [of Prince’s death] is over, but we still miss him. I really wanted him to have the celebration he deserved, so I’m really happy they did this.”

Via Ultimate Prince, here’s the show’s setlist.

H.E.R. and Gary Clark, Jr., “Let’s Go Crazy”

Miguel, “I Would Die 4 U”

St. Vincent, “Controversy”

John Legend, “Nothing Compares 2 U”

Juanes, “1999”

H.E.R., “The Beautiful Ones”

Usher, “Little Red Corvette,” “When Doves Cry” and “Kiss”

Chris Martin and Susanna Hoffs, “Manic Monday”

The Time, “Jungle Love,” Cool” and “the Bird”

Foo Fighters, “Darling Nikki”

Earth Wind and Fire, “Adore”

Common, “Sign O’ the Times”

Beck, “Raspberry Beret”

Gary Clark, Jr., “The Cross”

Sheila E., “America,” “Free” and “The Glamorous Life”

Princess, “Delirious”

Mavis Staples and the Revolution, “Purple Rain”

Everybody, “Baby I’m a Star”