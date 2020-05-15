Friday Five: #ARTBYMIXIE x Sota Smoov, Dad Bod, and more new Minnesota music videos

If you have a music video you’d like to be considered for an upcoming feature, send it my way at fridayfive [at] mpr.org!

#ARTBYMIXIE x Sota Smoov – “#FreeThemAll”

Last June, local artist Sota Smoov was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after living in the United States for more than three decades. In this video, Sota shares his experiences being detained alongside music from his wife, Mixie, who displays some of the activism that Sota’s detention has inspired.

Dad Bod – “Spirits”

You might not guess that “Spirits” is only Dad Bod’s second single based on all the buzz the band has already received. From filling house show basements to being featured on countless DIY blogs, Dad Bod’s tender breed of indie rock has garnered ample attention. “Spirits” is embued with a wistful melancholy captured elegantly in the video’s swirling colors and kaleidoscopic shots.

Megan Mahoney and Mariah Mercedes – “Come Over”

“Come Over” is a sultry jam about the new forms the age-old trouble of yearning has taken over the past few months. The complexity of loneliness wrapped up in a new romance during social distancing is lamented by Megan Mahoney and Mariah Mercedes from the comfort of their kitchens.

Kara Laudon – “Alone”

Singer/songwriter Kara Laudon‘s gossamer voice drifts over steadily building rhythmic guitars in her newest track “Alone.” The video’s blur of pastel landscapes and white text lets the simplicity of the lyricism shine through, highlighting the universal appeal in the words. Kara Laudon is playing The Current’s Sounds Like Home virtual festival on Saturday, May 16.

Robot Slide – “Later Bloom”

Sibling trio Robot Slide’s newest track is an ode to the transformation. A montage of footage from a 2005 educational video about the life cycle of a butterfly fits the soothing sounds naturally. “Later Blood” features Har-Di-Har’s Andrew Thoreenon trombone, adding a majestic intensity fit for the opening of a chrysalis.